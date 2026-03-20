Arsenal lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for EFL Cup final after Mikel Arteta injury update

By Ben Knapton | 20 Mar 2026 17:11 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 17:21

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has unsurprisingly refused to reveal whether Martin Odegaard or Jurrien Timber will take part in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

Timber has been struggling with an ankle issue sustained in the Premier League win over Everton last weekend, while Odegaard has been managing a troublesome flare-up of a recent knee injury.

However, the latter may have been fighting a losing battle for a starting role anyway, after Eberechi Eze's goal-of-the-season contender in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

The former Crystal Palace playmaker did take a small knock to the ankle in that 2-0 win as well, but he played down his concern at full time, and he is expected to pull the creative strings under the Wembley arch.

Expect Eze to form part of an unchanged attacking quartet alongside Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Viktor Gyokeres, although if Gabriel Jesus comes off the bench, he would be the first player to have played for both teams in a specific EFL Cup final fixture.

The remainder of the Arsenal team largely picks itself, although Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White will butt heads for the right-back spot if Timber is unavailable; we have a sneaky feeling that the Dutchman will be fine.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has played every minute of Arsenal's EFL Cup campaign so far, and even though Arteta did not confirm whether he or David Raya would start the final, the former has done everything he can to get the nod.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

> Click here to see how Man City could line up for the EFL Cup final