Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta replicates Arsene Wenger and creates history in EFL Cup win at Stamford Bridge

Mikel Arteta became the first manager to go unbeaten in eight consecutive away games against Chelsea in all competitions since Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal emerged as 3-2 winners against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the teams' EFL semi-final tie.

The Gunners predictably opened the scoring from a corner, though they may be disappointed to have conceded a late second that halved their advantage.

Arteta will still be confident that his side can get the job done in the second leg at the Emirates on February 3, especially as his record against Chelsea is excellent.

The head coach has become the first manager to avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge in eight consecutive trips to the stadium since Wenger achieved the same feat between September 1998 and April 2005.

It is important to note that Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has had limited time with his group of players, and the longer he is at the club, the more likely his squad are to understand how he wants them to play.

However, the Blues still face a difficult battle to overturn their first-leg deficit given Arsenal have been exceptional at the Emirates.

Arteta's side have played 16 games at their home ground this season and are yet to experience defeat, with the Londoners winning on 13 occasions.

The Gunners have also only been beaten once in their past 23 games against traditional big six sides, so it would not be surprising if they advanced into the final of the EFL Cup.

Arsenal will likely face Manchester City in the final if they reach Wembley, but it remains to be seen if they can finally get over the line and win major silverware.

The Gunners have been accused of failing to capitalise on strong opportunities to win honours, though many pundits believe that the 2025-26 season will be different.

Arsenal boast a six-point lead over second-placed Man City in the Premier League, and that gap is significant after 21 matchweeks.

Arteta's side will face Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and with incredible depth at his disposal, the Spaniard has few excuses if he does not advance far in the competition.

The Champions League is an inherently unpredictable tournament, but Arsenal are arguably the best team in the world, and they should be expected to challenge even the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.