Arsenal vs. Man City predictions: Mikel Arteta to deny Pep Guardiola history in EFL Cup final

By Ben Knapton | 21 Mar 2026 17:24

The student seeks to outwit the master on the biggest stage on Sunday afternoon, when the Premier League's top two - Arsenal and Manchester City - pit their wits against one another in a blockbuster EFL Cup final.

Not since 1993 have the Gunners got their hands on the League Cup, whereas City have won each of their last seven showpiece matches in the competition, one that Pep Guardiola could become the first manager to win a staggering five times.

Ahead of Sunday's EFL Cup final, the Sports Mole team selects who they think will emerge triumphant under the Wembley Stadium arch.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Man City

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After being so unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League and having fallen nine points behind in the Premier League title race, this match is suddenly even more consequential for the success of Man City's season than it was just a week or so ago.

Guardiola's side have not shown many signs of stringing together the results needed to reel Arsenal in during the title race, so their best hope now seems to be an Arsenal collapse. Beating them in a cup final at Wembley could be one of the few possible catalysts for such a large-scale choke.

Simply put, Arsenal can lose this game and still have a historically good season. Man City almost need to win it to stand any chance of still having a good season. That could be the difference on the day, and is the main reason why I am backing Guardiola's men.

All of that said, Arsenal are undoubtedly the most reliable of the two teams right now, and Mikel Arteta will not accept his players failing to match the desire of Man City's. It's also worth noting that, while four trophies are still on offer for Arsenal this season, they have still only won one major piece of silverware under Arteta, so their desire to finally secure another will be huge, even if it is the 'lesser' of the quartet available.

Arteta will know full well how important winning a trophy - and beating their closest title rivals to do it - could be psychologically for his team, so don't expect them to view this game as anything other than their most important match of the season so far.

However, I dare say that if you asked Arsenal fans whether they'd rather win this match or the league game against Man City, a fair chunk might go for the latter given the allure of finally ending their Premier League drought.

It's a really enticing showdown which may have repercussions far beyond Sunday, and I'm just leaning towards a Man City triumph - if only in the hope that it keeps the remainder of the season interesting!

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator - Arsenal

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Fans of both teams and neutrals alike have learned not to expect fireworks to fly when Arsenal and Man City meet, as Guardiola and Arteta engage in the most tensely-fought battle of tactical wits, leading to some contests best consigned to history.

Even though there will be desperation on both ends to conquer the EFL Cup this weekend, that is unlikely to translate into the goal-laden, engrossing affair many will be hoping for.

That said, if there is one team who can find a route to goal when all avenues are seemingly blocked off, and keep said lead when their opponents are huffing and puffing, it is the set-piece specialists.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Arsenal

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Football is rarely straightforward, but sometimes it is, and Arsenal are a better football team than Man City. It's a 60/40 game for me, and it is obvious to see where Man City could hurt the Gunners.

However, Arsenal will enter the match in a better place, and I'm expecting the capital outfit to secure the trophy, potentially courtesy of a score of 2-1, with Rice playing a vital role for Mikel Arteta's side.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Arsenal

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Sunday’s EFL Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City could prove to be a defining moment in their season-long battle for domestic supremacy, with the Gunners certainly heading to Wembley with a bigger spring in their step.

Buoyed by a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League and midweek progression in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s side should be regarded as slight favourites and will be as motivated as ever to end their five-season major trophy drought with a statement win over their modern-day rivals Man City.

While an unprecedented quadruple is still on for Arsenal, Man City are in danger of going out of two competitions in a matter of days, as Pep Guardiola’s side are reeling from their 5-1 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It would be nonsensical to write Man City off considering their EFL Cup pedigree and the brilliance of several key players, but they have not been firing on all cylinders recently – Erling Haaland has largely been starved of service, scoring only five goals in his last 19 games, while City’s vulnerable backline will be without the cup-tied Marc Guehi for the final.

A closely-contested battle between the top-two teams in England could be in store, but Arsenal - unbeaten in their last six meetings with Man City (W3 D3) - may just have enough to edge past the Citizens on this occasion.

Brendan McGilligan, Reporter - Arsenal

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Man City have shown that they are struggling this season to be able to breakdown low blocks, as evidenced against West Ham at the weekend once again.

This plays right into Arsenal's hands as they are arguably the best side for this tactic in the world, while they have the ability in attack to ask questions and sneak a victory over Pep Guardiola's men.

Byron David, Reporter - Arsenal

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I think that momentum is the key in this final. Arsenal's victories against Everton at the weekend and Bayer Leverkusen during the week would have been similar to injecting a shot of confidence in the dressing room. The Gunners know that if they can get this first piece of silverware over the line, it could lead to a flurry afterwards - especially since winning is a habit. Manchester City just are not the City of old, but they are still dangerous, and their exit from the Champions League means they will be laser-focused on grabbing the League Cup.

However, they have not beaten Arsenal across their last five attempts, as the North London side have gradually grown in stature over the years. Now, Mikel Arteta's men are firm favourites to win the Premier League, and are favourites to end their six-year trophy drought with a Wembley triumph this Sunday.

Carter White, Reporter - Man City

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Short-term form points towards Arsenal picking up their first major trophy since 2020, with the Gunners taking care of matters in the Premier League and Champions League, whilst Manchester City have stumbled domestically and in Europe of late.

However, Mikel Arteta's side are a largely unknown quantity in one-off matches for titles, whereas the Citizens have found themselves in Wembley finals on numerous occasions since the beginning of the 2020s.

Arsenal are likely to make this contest a cagey affair, which could easily go the distance, with Man City possessing the big-game experience to get the job done from 12 yards out at the national stadium.

Joel Lefevre, Reporter - Arsenal

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Despite not being at their best across all competitions this year, I find it difficult to bet against the Gunners this weekend. Time and again, people have counted them out while believing the pressure is getting to them. Mikel Arteta’s side have not always looked impressive over 90 minutes, but they always seem to have a defining individual moment of brilliance that changes the complexion of their matches.

That, along with all their difference-makers, has me believing they will emerge victorious in the EFL Cup final. Despite City’s experience and winning pedigree, Arsenal have looked like a team of destiny throughout this campaign. I believe Sunday will be the first of many trophies they lift by the end of this season

Joshua Cole, Reporter - Arsenal

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The Gunners head into this final with more energy and determination to end their trophy drought. While City’s quality cannot be underestimated, Mikel Arteta’s side just seem like they possess that extra needed to come through on the day.

Seye Omidiora, Reporter - Arsenal

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As cliche as this may sound, Arsenal are bigger, stronger, faster and capable of winning matches in different ways.

They have what it takes to beat Man City in a physical battle and can arguably outplay them in possession as well.

Pep’s City have the edge because of their history of winning, but this iteration are the weakest since the legendary manager’s debut season in English football. Power is about to change hands, if it has not already. Arsenal win on Sunday.

Jonathan O'Shea, Reporter - Arsenal

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Setting the tone for both teams' run-in, this final will have higher stakes than usual, as lifting some silverware would relieve a little pressure.



Without blowing anyone away, Arsenal have been competently taking care of business in recent weeks, while slipshod City have continued to stumble. Furthermore, Mikel Arteta's men have lost none of the last six meetings.



Even if it remains tight - or goes all the way to extra time - the Gunners also have a better bench to call upon, so Arteta can defeat his former mentor Pep Guardiola.

Nsidibe Akpan, Reporter - Arsenal

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A cup final is often a one-off occasion, bringing together the top two sides in a competition, and that usually adds an extra edge to the encounter. That is exactly what should be expected when Arsenal face Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal head into the game with ambitions of completing a historic quadruple this season, and keeping that dream alive must begin with success in the EFL Cup. Manchester City, meanwhile, famously kick-started their era of dominance under Pep Guardiola by lifting the EFL Cup, a competition they have gone on to win multiple times. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is well aware of the significance of that achievement, having been part of Guardiola’s setup, and will be expected to prepare his players thoroughly for another potential triumph at Wembley Stadium.

The Citizens come into the final on the back of a difficult spell, including a heavy defeat to Real Madrid that saw them exit the UEFA Champions League. Their recent form has raised concerns, in contrast to Arsenal, who have largely maintained momentum and will be eager to continue their impressive campaign despite external distractions.

It may not be the most fluid contest, with tension likely to make it a cagey affair, but Arsenal could have just enough to edge the final and take a crucial step toward their silverware ambitions.

Pedro Ramos, Trivela Subcoordinator - Arsenal

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I believe form will make the difference in Arsenal's favour. Winning against City now would mean more about boosting confidence in the Premier League title race, against City themselves, than lifting a trophy that is not beneath the club's investment, even if there's an uncomfortable trophy drought. It could be a game where Arsenal's key players who have been struggling this season, like Bukayo Saka, can make a significant contribution.