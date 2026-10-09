Premier League Gameweek 6
Arsenal
Oct 10, 2026 12.30pm
Emirates Stadium
Leeds

Team News: Arsenal vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Arsenal vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Paul Marriott

Arsenal and Leeds United have the honour of re-opening the Premier League season following the lengthy international break, as the Gunners welcome the Whites to the Emirates on Saturday lunchtime.

Mikel Arteta's men are just three points and three positions above Daniel Farke's side in the Premier League table, but not since 2003 have they been defeated by their Yorkshire foes.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL vs. LEEDS

ARSENAL

Out: William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Ben White (groin), Cristhian Mosquera (thigh), Declan Rice (hamstring), Ezri Konsa (quad), Kai Havertz (hamstring), Max Dowman (knock), Christos Tzolis (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

LEEDS

Out: Mateo Joseph (ACL), Joe Rodon (thigh), Daniel James (back)

Doubtful: Harry Wilson (thigh), Jean-Matteo Bahoya (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

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