Arsenal injury news: Gunners defender 'set for scans' amid serious hamstring fears

By Carter White | 09 Jan 2026 14:59 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 15:01

Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie is reportedly scheduled to undergo scans to discover the extent of a potential hamstring injury.

The enforcer - who turns 24 today (January 9) - started once again for the Gunners as they shared the spoils with Liverpool on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta's side missed the chance to go eight points clear of both Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Premier League title race.

Nevertheless, the North Londoners are still able to boast a commendable six-point buffer between themselves and the chasing pack.

Arsenal will be looking to progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, when they travel to 2008 winners Portsmouth.

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal star 'set for scans' amid hamstring concerns

According to football.london, Arsenal could be set to miss a key defender through the majority of the January schedule.

The report claims that Gunners star Hincapie is set for scans to determine the seriousness of a potential hamstring injury.

Hincapie complained of tightness in the area during the second half of the goalless draw with Liverpool.

Worryingly, the left-back completed another sprint after his initial concerns before eventually being replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 57th minute.

Discussing the problem on the sidelines with Hincapie, head coach Arteta will be hoping for a positive prognosis from the scans.

How long is Hincapie out for?

Given the hamstring nature of the injury, it would be very surprising to see Hincapie feature at Fratton Park against Portsmouth this weekend.

A minor hamstring problem typically keeps a player sidelined for a few weeks, whilst a major issue could wipe months from his Gunners availability.

It must be noted that Hincapie has only ever missed 10 matches due to injury in his entire career, showcasing his ability to recover from problems quickly.