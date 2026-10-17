Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta injury update as "lighter" squad prepares to face Nottingham Forest in Premier League fixture

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted he is confident that the team can cope without Christos Tzolis against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action on Sunday against Forest, and they are certain to face a deep block at the City Ground.

Mikel Arteta will need his forward players to be as impactful as possible, though he will not be able to select winger Tzolis due to a thigh injury.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Arteta insisted that he has suitable options for the left, saying: "Obviously when somebody misses a few weeks, you are lighter. Light? I don't know, but you are certainly lighter.

"That's what we want, players who are robust enough to be always available and when they're not, somebody else is. The good thing is that somebody has come in, whether it's Ebs [Eberechi Eze] or Noni [Madueke]."

Noni Madueke started on the left side of attack against Leeds United last weekend, and he is the most likely player to start on that flank on Sunday.

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Arsenal's left-wingers: Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Christos Tzolis

Many fans were left disappointed by the club's summer activity given they failed to sign a marquee forward despite being linked to Vinicius Junior, Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola.

Tzolis has made somewhat of an impact, but the newcomer is yet to score in the Premier League, and he arguably lacks a game-breaking quality like the three aforementioned targets.

Madueke's history of production is limited, while Eze has struggled to cement a starting spot since joining in the summer of 2025.

None of the trio would be starting had Arsenal landed a top target in the summer, and they may not have a long-term future at the Emirates as starters.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

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It should be noted that the Gunners have scored 21 goals this season, with 20 of those strikes coming from open play.

Arteta deserves credit for allowing the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Riccardo Calafiori freedom to charge into the penalty area, though there are still concerns about the sustainability of the club's attack.

Tzolis, Madueke, Eze and Viktor Gyokeres have failed to score in the Premier League so far this season, while Kai Havertz's performances up front have been mixed.

Bukayo Saka has struggled to create in the final third, so while Arteta has adapted how his team play in advanced areas, further additions in attack are needed.