Mikel Arteta reveals Bukayo Saka injury concern after Arsenal draw as Viktor Gyokeres verdict delivered

18 Jan 2026

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta revealed a fresh fitness concern for his side following their frustrating goalless draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

For the second gameweek running, the Gunners failed to capitalise on a Manchester City slip-up, despite creating numerous chances to break the deadlock at the City Ground.

While that point allowed Arteta's men to go seven clear at the top of the Premier League table, Aston Villa can reduce the deficit to four by overcoming Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Arteta made three changes to the team that started against Chelsea in the EFL Cup, including a start for Noni Madueke, who was brought into the XI at Bukayo Saka's expense.

The latter was introduced in the second half and came close to breaking the deadlock - having a header brilliantly clawed away by Matz Sels - but Arteta revealed that a "niggle" was the reason for his demotion from the first XI.

Mikel Arteta reveals Bukayo Saka injury worry after Arsenal draw

Asked why he changed both wingers - having also swapped out Leandro Trossard for Gabriel Martinelli - Arteta responded: "Bukayo had a lot of minutes and he had a niggle before the game so we need to manage our players.

"We have some fantastic players that can provide different things and we did try it from the beginning, we tried after half-time as well, taking more risks and bringing in even more players in those attacking options. We tried in every way and it wasn't enough unfortunately."

While Saka managed to carve out a big chance for himself, summer signing Viktor Gyokeres failed to cut the mustard again, as the Swede was served a harsh reality check following his man-of-the-match display in midweek.

Gyokeres bagged a goal and assist in the 3-2 cup success over Chelsea, but the 27-year-old had just 10 touches of the ball at the City Ground, where Forest centre-backs Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic dealt with him with ease.

The Scandinavian's physical weaknesses have been exposed during his time in North London, and alarmingly, he failed to win any of his seven duels on Saturday - two on the ground and five in the air.

Forest 0-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hints at Viktor Gyokeres frustration

Gyokeres was hooked in the 57th minute for Gabriel Jesus, who is likely to come into contention for a start against Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek, while Kai Havertz was an unused substitute.

Asked about Gyokeres's performance after the game, Arteta hinted at frustration with the Gerd Muller Trophy winner but also affirmed that it is the entire team's responsibility to be decisive in the final third.

"Obviously we want the players to be decisive at this level because we need them to score goals and create moments where we can unlock the door and get an opening which changes the game normally, and we haven't managed to take that and that's everybody's responsibility," Arteta added.

Gyokeres has now gone without a goal or assist in any of his last five Premier League appearances since netting the winner against Everton in December, and he has failed to last more than 77 minutes in any of those fixtures.

Following Tuesday's trip to San Siro, Arsenal return to Premier League action at home to long-time rivals Manchester United next Sunday.