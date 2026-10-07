Leeds United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Arsenal: Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson latest

Leeds United will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a contest against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke's team are currently fifth in the Premier League table, picking up nine points from their opening five matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before their clash with Arsenal, who are second in the division on 12 points.

© Iconsport / Lee Keuneke / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodon remains out for Leeds due to a knee injury, and the centre-back faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of October.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Arsenal)

Wilson missed out for Wales during the international break due to a thigh injury, and the attacker faces a late fitness test ahead of this contest.

Mateo Joseph

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Joseph has not played since sustaining a knee injury on loan at Mallorca earlier this year, and the attacker remains a long-term absentee for Leeds.

LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST

Leeds have no players banned for the clash with Arsenal.