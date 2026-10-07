Leeds United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Arsenal: Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson latest

Leeds United will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a contest against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.
Daniel Farke's team are currently fifth in the Premier League table, picking up nine points from their opening five matches of the campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before their clash with Arsenal, who are second in the division on 12 points.
Joe Rodon
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodon remains out for Leeds due to a knee injury, and the centre-back faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of October.
Harry Wilson
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Arsenal)
Wilson missed out for Wales during the international break due to a thigh injury, and the attacker faces a late fitness test ahead of this contest.
Mateo Joseph
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Joseph has not played since sustaining a knee injury on loan at Mallorca earlier this year, and the attacker remains a long-term absentee for Leeds.
LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST
Leeds have no players banned for the clash with Arsenal.