Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Bournemouth: Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori latest

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 09:20 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 09:21

Arsenal will be aiming to make it seven straight wins in all competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign away to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 success over Aston Villa, with the result moving them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Bournemouth, who are 15th in the division.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Dowman recently picked up an ankle problem in an Under-21s friendly, and the 15-year-old will not be available for a number of weeks.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Mosquera suffered an ankle problem against Brentford at the start of December, and the defender is expected to be on the treatment table until the middle of January.

Riccardo Calafiori

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Bournemouth)

Calafiori has missed Arsenal's last two matches due to a muscular problem, and the defender will need to be assessed ahead of the contest with Bournemouth.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Bournemouth)

Rice was missing against Villa due to a knee injury, but there is a chance that the England international will recover to be involved in the clash with Bournemouth.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.