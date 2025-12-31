Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Bournemouth: Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori latest

Arsenal will be aiming to make it seven straight wins in all competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign away to Bournemouth on Saturday.
The Gunners will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 success over Aston Villa, with the result moving them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Bournemouth, who are 15th in the division.
Max Dowman
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Dowman recently picked up an ankle problem in an Under-21s friendly, and the 15-year-old will not be available for a number of weeks.
Cristhian Mosquera
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)
Mosquera suffered an ankle problem against Brentford at the start of December, and the defender is expected to be on the treatment table until the middle of January.
Riccardo Calafiori
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Bournemouth)
Calafiori has missed Arsenal's last two matches due to a muscular problem, and the defender will need to be assessed ahead of the contest with Bournemouth.
Declan Rice
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Bournemouth)
Rice was missing against Villa due to a knee injury, but there is a chance that the England international will recover to be involved in the clash with Bournemouth.
ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST
Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.