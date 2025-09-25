[monks data]
Newcastle logo
Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 28, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Arsenal logo

NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Arsenal

Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Newcastle: Odegaard, Hincapie, Madueke latest

By , Senior Reporter
Could Odegaard, Hincapie return? Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Newcastle
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Newcastle United.

Already at risk of falling eight points behind Liverpool at the Premier League summit, Arsenal head to St James' Park for another tricky date with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners find themselves five points adrift of the Reds in the top-flight table after only mustering a 1-1 draw with a defensive-minded Manchester City last weekend, requiring a last-gasp Gabriel Martinelli leveller to avoid defeat.

Arsenal's display against Port Vale in the EFL Cup third round was nothing to write home about either, but Mikel Arteta still oversaw a 2-0 triumph thanks to goals in either half from Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Newcastle, who eased past Bradford City into the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday with a 4-1 success.


Piero Hincapie

Arsenal's Piero Hincapie pictured on September 16, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 28 (vs. Newcastle)

Piero Hincapie's slow start to life at Arsenal continues owing to a groin problem, one that is not thought to be overly serious but will likely keep him out of the trip north.


Noni Madueke

Arsenal's Noni Madueke pictured on September 13, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Noni Madueke's half-time withdrawal last weekend raised eyebrows, but it was then revealed that the England winger had picked up a knee injury, which proved to be severe.

Madueke has avoided a season-ending ACL tear, but he will reportedly be sidelined for around two months, meaning he could miss up to 18 matches for both club and country.


Martin Odegaard

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard goes down injured on September 13, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: September 28 (vs. Newcastle)

Martin Odegaard has sat out Arsenal's last two games as a result of his second shoulder injury of the season, but he is already back in training and on course to be fit for the weekend.


Kai Havertz

Arsenal's Kai Havertz pictured on August 9, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Kai Havertz is progressing "pretty well" from a severe knee injury he sustained in the summer, but like Madueke, it will be another couple of months before he is cleared to return.


Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus goes down injured on January 12, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus underwent ACL surgery eight months ago, but he is now training individually outdoors again and might have a chance of coming back before the end of 2025.


ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

ID:582198:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6268:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.