Arsenal vs. Everton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Arsenal's pursuit of back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time ever continues on Saturday, when Everton provide the Gunners' eighth test of the 2026-27 season.

Mikel Arteta's men hold a six-place and eight-point lead over the Toffees in the Premier League table, but David Moyes's charges are yet to lose on the road this season.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Everton kick off?

Arsenal vs. Everton kicks off at 3pm UK time for the UK audience.

The contest is just one of two Premier League games taking place at that time on Saturday, October 24, alongside Coventry City vs. Fulham.

Where is Arsenal vs. Everton being played?

Arsenal are welcoming Everton to their Emirates Stadium home, where the Gunners have won all four games in all tournaments this term, scoring at least twice every time.

The hosts have also prevailed in four and drawn one of their last five home games against Everton, last suffering defeat in April 2021 courtesy of a Bernd Leno own goal.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Everton in the UK

Arsenal vs. Everton Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Boring Arsenal?"

TV channels

As Arsenal vs. Everton is a 3pm kickoff, the game is not available to watch on TV in the UK.

This is due to the 3pm blackout rule, prohibiting those kickoffs from being televised in an attempt to encourage fans to attend lower-league games in person.

Online streaming

Arsenal vs. Everton also cannot be legally streamed online in the UK as a result of the 3pm blackout rule.

However, fans can listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, as well as the official Arsenal app for members.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be available to view on the Sky Sports Premier League, Arsenal and Everton YouTube channels, as well as the Sky Sports website and app.

Alternatively, fans can tune into Match of the Day, which begins at 10.30pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Everton?

First place in the Premier League standings will be at stake for Arsenal, if current leaders Manchester City suffer defeat to Aston Villa in the day's early kickoff.

The Gunners trail the Citizens by three points and are six worse off in the goal difference column, but due to Man City's superior goals scored total (19 to 11), Enzo Maresca's men losing 3-0 and Arsenal winning 3-0 would not be enough to take the latter top.

If Arsenal are to end the weekend in first place, they would need to get the better of Everton after Man City lose to Aston Villa, and also hope for a seven-goal swing in their favour.

Meanwhile, Everton could end the weekend as high as fourth with a shock win if other results go their way, as their 10 points puts them within touching distance of Leeds United and Brentford (only ahead on goal difference), Liverpool (12 points) and Chelsea (13 points).

Therefore, if the Toffees win, Chelsea lose and all of Liverpool, Brentford and Leeds fail to triumph, Moyes's men will crack the Champions League spots, although that is a big if.