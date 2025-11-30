Arsenal vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 11:06 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 21:06

Swiftly returning to London derby action again, Premier League leaders Arsenal host capital counterparts Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side were forced to accept a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, one day after the Bees ran out 3-1 winners over Burnley as their European charge gathered even more momentum.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to follow the game.

What time does Arsenal vs. Brentford kick off?

Arsenal's Premier League London derby with Brentford is kicking off at 7.30pm on Wednesday, December 3.

The capital clash is one of six top-flight games taking place on Wednesday evening, a list that also includes Liverpool vs. Sunderland and Leeds United vs. Chelsea.

Where is Arsenal vs. Brentford being played?

Arsenal are welcoming Brentford to their Emirates Stadium home, where they are still unbeaten in the 2025-26 Premier League, winning five and drawing one of their six games so far.

Arteta's men were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Thomas Frank's side in this game last season, but they have never lost to Brentford at the Emirates, last suffering a home defeat to the Bees at Highbury in 1938.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Brentford will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK.

The channel is located on number 401 on Sky TV, 511 on Virgin Media and 419 for BT/EE TV subscribers.

Online streaming

Sky customers with the Sky Sports or Sky Go app can also watch the game on their mobile phones; alternatively, NOW TV offers a sports subscription service.

NOW TV costs £14.99 a month for a day pass or £34.99 per month for a rolling subscription.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be made available on the Sky Sports app and website, as well as the official YouTube channels of Sky Sports Premier League, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Fans can also find the best bits on the @SkySportsPL X account, as well as Match of the Day, which begins at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday night.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Brentford?

Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League table has already been reduced ever so slightly after Sunday's stalemate with Chelsea, to the point where they are now five points better off than closest challengers Manchester City.

The Citizens beating Fulham and the Gunners going down in midweek would therefore see the gap reduce to just two points and make Arteta's men far more vulnerable, but Arsenal are still unbeaten on home soil in all tournaments this term, winning their last seven in a row.

As for Brentford, the Bees seek a historic first-ever Premier League away win against the current table-toppers, one that would also represent their sixth victory from eight games in all competitions after their 3-1 success over Burnley at the weekend.

However, Keith Andrews's men have experienced a dire run of away results in the 2025-26 Premier League season, losing five of their six games on the road and conceding at least two goals in each of those defeats.