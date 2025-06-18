Arsenal's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season have been released, and here Sports Mole rounds up the full schedule, including their opening game, standout matches and key dates for the upcoming campaign.

The third time was not the charm for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta in 2024-25, as the North London giants collected their third consecutive Premier League silver medal while another red-clad team hoisted the trophy aloft.

Before the first ball was kicked, the Gunners were widely backed to capitalise on any potential Manchester City slip-up, but a combination of injuries to fundamental players, mistakes in the transfer market and a few too many underwhelming on-field displays allowed Liverpool to surge clear.

Gooners patience may already be wearing thin, as their rivals splash the cash in the market while they await their first new arrival, and the biggest announcement to come out of the Emirates so far this summer has been the Premier League fixture list.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about Arsenal's 2025-26 schedule, including a full list of their matches, key dates and their biggest games.

When are Arsenal's biggest games in 2025-26?

August 30, 2025: Liverpool (a)

If travelling to Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the campaign was not daunting enough - even in Manchester United's current state - Arsenal's second away game of the season may be the toughest of the lot.

Before August is up, the Gunners would have got their trips to the Theatre of Dreams and Anfield out of the way, as they meet defending champions Liverpool at their Merseyside base on August 30.

While the fixture comes far too early in the season to be labelled a title decider, the victor - if there is one - will lay down a massive marker heading into the winter months.

February 21, 2026: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

By the time Arsenal head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in February 2026, the order at the summit of the standings should be firmly established, and defeat for either side could prove crushing.

Just to add further significance and intrigue to the occasion, this North London derby also comes in between the two legs of the Champions League playoff round for teams finishing between ninth and 24th.

Therefore, if either - or both - of Arsenal and Tottenham fail to qualify directly for the last 16 of the UCL, this blockbuster battle could harm or help both sides' domestic and continental goals.

April 18, 2026: Manchester City (a)

There is the slimmest possibility that the Premier League title would have been decided before Arsenal's next Etihad stopover, but chances are the capital giants will still be vying for that precious gold medal on April 18.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will expect to be among the first-placed chasing pack too, meaning that this Easter extravaganza could make or break both sides' hopes of glory.

Arsenal 2025-26 key dates

August 17, 2025: Opening day

August 28, 2025: Champions League league phase draw date

August 30, 2025: Liverpool (a)

September 20, 2025: Manchester City (h)

November 22, 2025: North London derby (h)

January 7, 2025: Liverpool (h)

January 24, 2025: Manchester United (h)

January 30, 2026: Champions League knockout playoffs draw date

February 21, 2026: North London derby (a)

February 27, 2026: Champions League last-16 and beyond draw date

March 22, 2026: EFL Cup final

April 18, 2026: Manchester City (a)

May 16, 2026: FA Cup final

May 24, 2025: Premier League final day

May 30, 2026: Champions League final

Arsenal's 2025-26 Premier League fixtures in full

August

17: Manchester United (a)

23: Leeds United (h)

30: Liverpool (a)

September

13: Nottingham Forest (h)

20: Manchester City (h)

27: Newcastle United (a)

October

4: West Ham United (h)

18: Fulham (a)

25: Crystal Palace (h)

November

1: Burnley (a)

8: Sunderland (a)

22: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

29: Chelsea (a)

December

3: Brentford (h)

6: Aston Villa (a)

13: Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

20: Everton (a)

27: Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

30: Aston Villa (h)

January

3: Bournemouth (a)

7: Liverpool (h)

17: Nottingham Forest (a)

24: Manchester United (h)

31: Leeds United (a)

February

7: Sunderland (h)

11: Brentford (a)

21: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

28: Chelsea (h)

March

4: Brighton & Hove Albion (a)

14: Everton (h)

21: Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

April

11: Bournemouth (h)

18: Manchester City (a)

25: Newcastle United (h)

May

2: Fulham (h)

9: West Ham United (a)

17: Burnley (h)

24: Crystal Palace (a)