Arsenal lineup vs. Inter Milan: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Mikel Arteta makes five changes

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 09:59

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be tempted into a few alterations for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase showdown with Inter Milan at San Siro.

The Gunners need just one point to guarantee a last-16 place, which even if they do not collect this week, they should obtain at home to tournament debutants Kairat on the final matchday.

Arteta also has a critical Premier League clash with Manchester United to take into account this weekend, and in spite of Inter's strength, the Spaniard should take this opportunity to rest some key players and give others a chance to impress.

Jurrien Timber is long overdue a break and could make way for Myles Lewis-Skelly, while a fit-again Cristhian Mosquera may also start at left centre-back in place of Gabriel Magalhaes.

Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino should be given chances to strut their stuff too, but Martin Zubimendi is likely to continue over Christian Norgaard, as Arteta should not fully overhaul his midfield in Milan.

Bukayo Saka was only brought on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's goalless Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest; Arteta explained that the Englishman had a niggle before the game, so there is little need to risk him from the first whistle here either.

As a result, Noni Madueke should be retained, and the same goes for Gabriel Martinelli, who earlier this season became the first-ever Arsenal player to score in five successive UCL appearances.

However, Viktor Gyokeres returned to anonymous ways at the City Ground, so Gabriel Jesus will surely spearhead the charge on Tuesday.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Merino; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

> Click here to see how Inter Milan could line up for this game