Inter Milan lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Champions League clash amid Lautaro Martinez risk

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 09:46

Inter Milan talisman Lautaro Martinez will have to tread carefully in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase encounter with Arsenal at San Siro.

The sixth-placed Nerazzurri are still fighting to guarantee a top-eight finish and last-16 spot, and the visit of Arsenal precedes another daunting showdown with 2023-24 finalists Borussia Dortmund.

However, as Martinez has already collected two yellow cards in the league phase, the Argentine attacker will be suspended for the clash with Dortmund if he is booked against Arsenal.

Head coach Cristian Chivu will not take that into consideration for a game of this magnitude, though, and Martinez will undoubtedly lead the line after scoring the winner against Udinese last time out in Serie A.

The South American was partnered by Pio Esposito from the first whistle on Saturday, but Marcus Thuram should now be restored alongside Martinez in Chivu's 3-5-2 setup.

As Hakan Calhanoglu is struggling with a calf problem, former Arsenal man Henrikh Mkhitaryan - another yellow-card risk - is a guaranteed starter in the middle, while Luis Henrique will occupy the right wing-back slot with Denzel Dumfries (ankle) also out.

Defensive duo Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi were both rested on Saturday, but the pair should now return to the XI as part of a three-man backline with Manchester City loanee Manuel Akanji.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Acerbi, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez