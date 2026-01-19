Arsenal aiming to break club winning record in Inter Milan clash as Mikel Arteta chases Champions League landmark

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 12:38 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 12:39

Arsenal could write two new chapters of club history in European football during Tuesday's Champions League clash with Inter Milan at San Siro.

Having claimed 18 points from a possible 18 in the 2025-26 competition so far, the Gunners head to San Siro safe in the knowledge that whatever transpires may prove inconsequential in terms of last-16 progression.

Thanks to their 3-0 win over Club Brugge in their most recent European outing, Arsenal sit six points clear of eighth-placed Atletico Madrid and ninth-placed Liverpool with just two games to go, meaning that they just need one point from their last two games to seal a top-eight finish.

If that point does not arrive on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta's men will be firm favourites to get the better of Kairat at home on matchday eight, but they have a couple of incentives to take down Inter this time around.

The Premier League leaders are firstly aiming to avenge their 1-0 loss to the Nerazzurri in last year's league phase, where a Hakan Calhanolgu penalty on the stroke of half time proved decisive for the eventual runners-up.

Arsenal aiming to make club history in Inter Milan Champions League clash

© Imago / Colorsport

In addition, if Arsenal can defeat Cristian Chivu's side at San Siro, they would have won seven straight games in any UEFA competition for the first time in their history.

The Gunners had already broken their record for consecutive Champions League wins with six in a row this season, sinking Athletic Bilbao, Olympiacos, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Club Brugge and Slavia Prague en route to the summit.

Now, Arteta's men could set yet another continental club record at San Siro, although they would also need to subject their hosts to an unprecedented feat if they are to make it seventh heaven.

Inter suffered defeat to Atletico and Liverpool in their last two Champions League fixtures, but the 2022-23 and 2024-25 finalists have never lost three games in a row in the tournament proper.

However, the Serie A side now face an Arsenal team who have won each of their last 10 league-phase games in the Champions League, since being slain by Calhanoglu's penalty at San Siro in 2024-25.

Arsenal one goal away from new Champions League landmark

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Arsenal's dominance of the Premier League and continental scene has largely been built on a dogged defence, as they have conceded a tournament-low one goal in the 2025-26 league phase; Inter are the next-best rearguard team with four shipped.

The Gunners' 17 goals scored is inferior to Borussia Dortmund (19), Paris Saint-Germain (18) and Bayern (18), but the North London club are now just one strike away from another landmark.

Indeed, Arsenal's next Champions League goal will be their 400th in the history of the European Cup, and they would become the 11th different team to hit that landmark.

Real Madrid, Bayern, Manchester United, Barcelona, Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool, AC Milan, Porto and Ajax have all netted at least 400 European Cup goals down the years; the former unsurprisingly top the charts with a whopping 1,117.