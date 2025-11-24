Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

After passing the first of their three taxing tests with flying colours, Arsenal headline this week's Champions League action against fellow 12-pointers Bayern Munich at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta masterminded a marvellous 4-1 Premier League triumph over North London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, thanks in no small part to an electrifying Eberechi Eze hat-trick.

Arsenal extended their lead at the Premier League summit to six points over the weekend, and they are only being kept off the top of the 36-team Champions League league-phase rankings owing to Bayern's superior goals scored total.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Bayern, who demolished Freiburg 6-2 in their most recent Bundesliga assignment.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Gabriel Magalhaes was seen joining in the celebrations on Sunday, but the Brazilian faces at least a few weeks on the sidelines with the thigh injury he sustained while playing for his country earlier this month.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 26 (vs. Bayern)

Viktor Gyokeres was close to returning from a hamstring problem in time for the derby, but he failed to make the grade and remains a major doubt for Bayern given the tight turnaround time.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 26 (vs. Bayern)

Likewise, Martin Odegaard was on the verge of making his comeback against Spurs before being ruled out, but the captain - who issued a positive update on his recovery on Sunday - may have a slim chance of returning here.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann recently revealed that Kai Havertz had suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee operation, so it is unclear when the versatile attacker might return.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Bournemouth)

Gabriel Jesus has been in full training for the past couple of weeks after his ACL injury, and the striker is on course for a first-team return in late December or early January.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game, and they will also have Martin Zubimendi back from a European ban, but Declan Rice will miss the matchday six clash with Club Brugge if he is booked on Wednesday.

No Data Analysis info