Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night, including TV and streaming options.

Not for the first and probably not for the last time in the Champions League, Arsenal play Bayern Munich at the Emirates in Wednesday evening's league-phase blockbuster.

If the midweek contest was not already mouthwatering enough, there is also the fascinating sub-plot of both teams boasting perfect records in the competition and also leading their domestic leagues.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

What time does Arsenal vs. Bayern kick off?

Arsenal's clash with Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm in the UK on Wednesday evening, one of seven matches to begin at that time.

Meanwhile, the game will start at 9pm for fans watching in Munich.

Where is Arsenal vs. Bayern being played?

The Gunners' battle with the Bavarians will be held at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal's 60,000-seater home which Bayern are all too familiar with.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw at the venue during the first leg of their 2023-24 quarter-final, but Bayern have emerged victorious on three of their other four trips to the Emirates, including a 5-1 thrashing in 2017.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Bayern in the UK

TV channels

As the pick of Wednesday's Champions League games, Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich is being shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

TNT Sports 1 can be found on channel number 413 for Sky customers, channel number 521 on Virgin Media and channel number 408/430 for EE TV/BT subscribers.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the game on laptops, phones and games consoles through Discovery+ if they have purchased the relevant sports subscription package.

A Discovery+ sports subscription costs £30.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time, as well as the official Arsenal and Bayern Munich pages.

The broadcaster will also post the best bits of the game as and when they happen on X - formerly known as Twitter.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Bayern Munich?

At least one of Arsenal or Bayern Munich will lose their perfect Champions League record on Tuesday evening, when the Gunners will also be bidding for a belated slice of revenge against the Bundesliga champions following many a painful moment.

The three-time Premier League winners have failed to win any of their last five games against the Bavarians, who knocked them out of the 2023-24 quarter-finals and the last 16 of the 2016-17, 2013-14, 2012-13 and 2004-05 competitions.

However, Arsenal head into Tuesday's blockbuster also aiming to extend a 15-game winning run in Champions League league phase/group-stage games at home, and the Gunners could hardly be in higher spirits after their 4-1 North London derby drubbing of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

On Bayern's end, Vincent Kompany's men have an unbeaten record for the season to protect after thumping Freiburg 6-2 in Saturday's Bundesliga clash, in which Harry Kane was unsurprisingly on target.

The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman also has extremely fond memories of facing the Gunners, scoring a staggering 15 goals against his old youth side in 21 matches for both Spurs and Bayern Munich.

No Data Analysis info