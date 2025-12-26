Preview: Arouca vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 26 Dec 2025 23:59 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 00:37

Arouca will be looking to end the year on a high as they host faltering Gil Vicente at Estadio Municipal on Sunday in the final Primeira Liga round of 2025.

The Wolves ended a six-game home winless run with a 1–0 success over Alverca two weeks ago, while the Roosters are without a victory in their last five outings (D4, L1).

Match preview

After enduring frailties at the back, manager Vasco Seabra can take pride in recent results, as Arouca have now recorded consecutive clean sheets.

The Wolves let in a staggering 37 goals across their first 13 league games without keeping a single shutout, but they have since improved in that aspect, having followed up the victory over Alverca with a goalless draw at Santa Clara last weekend.

Not the most expansive attacking display in the Azores, but Seabra would gladly accept the point after seeing his side avoid defeat in successive league games for just the second time this season.

This indeed represents a welcome upturn for Lobos after six consecutive losses across all competitions, and a positive result on Sunday could extend their longest unbeaten run in 2025–26.

Currently occupying the relegation playoff spot in the Primeira Liga table, a win would lift Arouca to 14th, depending on other results, and they would enter Sunday’s clash buoyed by a dominant home record in this fixture, having won six of their last seven matches against Gil at Estadio Municipal (D1).

© Imago

The most recent meeting between the sides at the ground ended 1–1, forming part of a streak of three consecutive draws, including a similar stalemate in Barcelos during last season’s return leg.

A recurring pattern in Gil’s recent outings suggests another close contest is likely, with the Roosters sharing the spoils in four of their last five games (D4, L1), including a 2–2 draw with Rio Ave last weekend, when Pablo struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a point.

Despite a less-than-perfect run, Galos have equalled their best first-half points tally in a top-flight season, with 26 points (W7, D5, L3), matching their records from 2002–03 and 2021–22, with two games to spare.

While victory here would mark a historic feat, it would also strengthen Gil’s hold in the top four, with fifth-placed Braga just a single point behind, though their three draws in the last three away games reflect a side struggling with consistency on the road.



Arouca Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

L

W

D

Arouca form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

W

D

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

W

D

L

D

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Arouca defender Boris Popovic limped off against Santa Clara, leaving his weekend availability uncertain and limiting Seabra’s defensive options.

Left-back Amadou Dante remains on AFCON duty with Mali, while missing last weekend’s game leaves Omar Fayed’s availability in doubt, while Mateo Flores will continue his recovery journey from a meniscus tear sustained in August.

For Gil, Ghislain Konan and Jonathan Buatu are away at the continental tournament in Morocco, which sees Marvin Elimbi and Antonio Espigares likely to continue their partnership in central defence despite the latter’s own goal in the previous match.

Jonathan Mutombo has been sidelined since October 4 and is expected to miss out once again, with Agustin Moreira also doubtful, while Mohamed Bamba remains ruled out.

Gil’s top scorer with nine goals this season, Pablo returned from a three-game layoff with an impact off the bench last time out and is expected to start here.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Mantl; Esgaio, Rocha, Fontan, Sola; Fukui, Van Ee; Trezza, Puche, Djouahra; Nandin

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Andrew; Ze Carlos, Espigares, Elimbi, Hevertton; Caseres, Esteves; Murilo, G Garcia, Fernandes; Pablo

We say: Arouca 0-1 Gil Vicente

Gil’s defensive resilience suggests a lone goal could be enough to secure the win, particularly given Arouca’s subdued attacking output in recent weeks.

The Roosters have kept nine clean sheets this season, five of which came in eight away fixtures, meaning the hosts may struggle to break down their compact backline.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.