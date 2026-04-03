Preview: Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 03 Apr 2026 00:47

Al-Hilal will host Al-Taawoun at the Kingdom Arena on Saturday in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

The home side are in fine form and sit just three points behind rivals Al-Nassr at the top of the table, while the visitors appear likely to miss out on Champions League qualification as they currently trail third-placed Al-Ahli by 17 points.

Match preview

Al‑Hilal remain the only side yet to suffer defeat in the Saudi Pro League this season, continuing their impressive 2025-26 campaign with 19 wins and seven draws from 26 matches.

The Blue Waves have drawn two of their last six league matches but have otherwise maintained strong form by collecting four victories during that stretch.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have also been formidable at home, accumulating 33 points level with leaders Al‑Nassr while scoring 30 goals and conceding only nine, the latter also second only to the league leaders.

Their last league game before the international break saw them travel to face Al‑Fateh, where Sergej Milinkovic‑Savic scored the only goal immediately after the restart in the 48th minute.

Before the hard-fought victory against Al-Fateh, Al-Hilal scored four unanswered goals against Al‑Najma, with Karim Benzema netting twice while Malcom and Milinkovic-Savic also found the back of the net.

The Blue Waves also defeated Al‑Ahli 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the final of the Saudi King Cup, where they will face Al Kholood after the league strugglers shocked Al‑Nassr with a 5-4 shootout victory to knock out Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates.

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Al‑Taawoun have also enjoyed a positive campaign, but their push for continental football has been derailed by inconsistent results in 2026, leaving them fifth in the table and 15 points behind fourth-placed Al‑Qadsiah.

The Sukkari Al-Qassim have struggled in recent matches, and with 13 wins in 26 matches, Saud Al‑Rashoodi’s side face another difficult test away from home.

The visitors faced struggling Neom SC before the international break and looked set to leave the King Khalid Sport City Stadium empty-handed before substitute Mohammed Al‑Kuwaykibi scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw.

Al-Taawoun also boast the best attacking and defensive records outside the top four, having scored 47 goals and conceded 33 so far this season.

There have been 37 meetings between the two sides, with Al-Hilal winning 28 matches, Al-Taawoun claiming four victories, and five encounters ending in draws, including their most recent meeting which finished 1-1.

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

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Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League form:

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Team News

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Al-Hilal have welcomed back Hassan Tambakti and Mutaib Al‑Harbi, who returned to group training after completing rehabilitation following injuries sustained on international duty during Saudi Arabia’s March training camp.

The club also confirmed that Kalidou Koulibaly and Mohamed Kanno are currently sidelined with front thigh muscle pain and remain in the club’s medical clinic.

French player Simon Boubari is also expected to miss out after sustaining an ankle injury on international duty, with medical tests revealing he requires a short rehabilitation period.

Salem Al-Dawsari is set to miss the match due to a knee issue sustained against Al-Ahli in the King’s Cup, while Sultan Mandash, Hamad Al‑Yami and Youssef Akchichek are also unavailable with injuries.

The hosts will additionally be without Sergej Milinkovic‑Savic, who is suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

For the visitors, Musa Barrow is ruled out with a torn lateral knee ligament, while Muteb Al‑Mufarrij is also sidelined through injury.

The trio of Victor Hugo, Mishal Al‑Alaeli and Roger Martinez are all one booking away from suspension heading into the clash.

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Al-Harbi, Lajami, Tambakti, Hernandez; Neves, Hawsawi, Malcom; Leonardo, Darisi, Benzema

Al-Taawoun possible starting lineup:

Mailson; Mahzri, Girotto, Lajami, Al-Alaeli; Flavio, El Mahdioui; Petkov, Biel, Fulgini; Martinez

We say: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Taawoun

The Blue Waves head into Saturday’s encounter as strong favourites given they remain unbeaten in the Saudi top flight this season, although they will still need to perform at their best to secure victory.

The Wolves, meanwhile, travel to Riyadh without a win in their last five away matches and will require a significant improvement to avoid another setback, which is why we expect Al-Hilal to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.