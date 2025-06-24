Sports Mole previews Thursday's Club World Cup clash between Al-Hilal and Pachuca, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Needing victory to have any hope of reaching the last 16, Al-Hilal will meet already-eliminated Pachuca in their final group game at the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg lead the way by two points coming into Thursday's Group H finale, but Simone Inzaghi's side could still squeeze through with a win in Nashville.

Match preview

Sunday's goalless stalemate with Salzburg left Al-Hilal with a sense of frustration, having previously held mighty Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw.

Dreams of making the Club World Cup's knockout phase took a hit in Washington DC, where they dominated possession but struggled to break through the Austrian team's defence amid sweltering conditions.

So, the Saudi side are relying on a final-day win to escape Group H and reach the last 16 - and even that may not prove enough.

If Al-Hilal beat Pachuca, the winners of Salzburg vs Real Madrid would top the group with the losers knocked out, but a draw between Salzburg and Real would leave all three sides level on points.

As Inzaghi's men have a goal difference deficit, and goals scored and conceded against Pachuca would not count, they could still crash out if they win and the other game ends all square.

Unbeaten in seven matches since losing to Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League semi-finals, Al-Hilal at least know that victory gives them a chance, and much may rest on whether injured striker Aleksandar Mitrovic can return.

Having made little impact in four previous CWC tournaments, Pachuca booked their spot at this edition by winning the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup - but they can already make plans for the short journey home to Mexico.

While Al-Hilal put up a good fight against Real Madrid on the opening matchday, Pachuca instead blew their chance to gain revenge for losing to the Spanish giants in last year's Intercontinental Cup final.

Despite having an extra player for most of the match, the Mexican side lost to 10-man Real on Sunday, when they lacked the composure and clinical finishing to capitalise on their unexpected advantage.

Though they racked up no fewer than 25 attempts - the most Madrid have conceded in one 90-minute match for 12 years - Pachuca only had Elias Montiel's late strike to show for their efforts in a dismal 3-1 defeat.

Pointless after two Group H fixtures - having previously gone down 2-1 to Salzburg - Jaime Lozano's men are bound for the exit, as they can no longer finish inside the top two.

Al-Hilal Club World Cup form:

D D

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

W D W D D

Pachuca Club World Cup form:

L L

Pachuca form (all competitions):

W D L W L L

Team News

Al-Hilal may still be missing former Fulham man Aleksandar Mitrovic, who sat out both of their first two games with a calf problem, so Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo should continue to deputise.

Previously with Santos and Benfica, the latter has scored 25 goals in 40 appearances for the Riyadh club since joining last year, but he has yet to find the net in Group H.

Simone Inzaghi, who has been boosted by news that Nasser Al-Dawsari will recover from a minor muscle strain, should stick with a familiar starting XI; so Malcom, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and captain Salem Al-Dawsari are all set to to feature in Leonardo's supporting cast.

Meanwhile, Pachuca boss Jaime Lozano might make some changes, given his team can no longer progress to the knockout rounds.

Salomon Rondon generally spearheads the Mexican side's attack, but half-time substitute John Kennedy attempted five shots against Real Madrid and could either replace or join the veteran Venezuelan up front.

Teenage midfielder Elias Montiel impressed again last time out, scoring a late goal versus Real, and the Bronze Ball winner at last year's Intercontinental Cup should keep his place.

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup: Bono; Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Lodi; Neves, N. Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Milinkovic-Savic, S. Al-Dawsari; Leonardo

Pachuca possible starting lineup: Moreno; Sanchez, Bauermann, Pereira, Gonzalez; Montiel, Palavecino; Dominguez, J. Kennedy, Kenedy; Rondon

We say: Al-Hilal 2-1 Pachuca

Al-Hilal will be fully motivated to get the win, while Pachuca are inevitably eyeing the exit door, so the Saudi Pro-League side are more likely to prevail.

With a stronger squad, Simone Inzaghi and co can claim a first victory at this year's Club World Cup - but it remains to be seen whether that will take them through.

