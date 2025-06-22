Real Madrid survive an early red card for Raul Asencio to record a 3-1 victory over Pachuca at the Club World Cup on Sunday, with the success moving them to the top of Group H.

Los Blancos are not certain of a spot in the last-16 stage of the competition ahead of their final group game with Red Bull Salzburg, but they are now at the head of the section on four points and in a strong position when it comes to advancing.

Asencio was handed an early red card for a last-man challenge on experienced forward Salomon Rondon, but Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler scored before the interval to give Xabi Alonso's side a two-goal half-time advantage.

Federico Valverde then added a third for the capital giants in the second period, and it proved to be a comfortable victory for the tournament favourites despite losing a player in the early exchanges.

Pachuca did give their fans something to cheer late on, though, with Elias Montiel's deflected effort ending up in the back of the net.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

This could have been a tough game for Real Madrid after Asencio was sent off, and there was certainly pressure on the team in white to pick up all three points after being held by Al-Hilal last time out.

However, it was a solid performance from Los Blancos, with Bellingham and Valverde especially impressive, and Alonso's side managed to secure the victory which has placed them in a strong position in the group.

Kylian Mbappe's pace through the middle was again missed, but the club are expecting to have the France international, who has been sidelined through illness, available for the knockout round of the tournament, should they make it.

Antonio Rudiger made his return from a knee injury off the bench late on in another huge positive, and this was the type of result that Real Madrid needed after an underwhelming display against Al-Hilal, but it is important to note that Pachuca had 25 shots, 11 of which were on target, which are huge numbers against Los Blancos.

Alonso's team is starting to take shape, but they need their superstar forward back as soon as possible.

REAL MADRID VS. PACHUCA HIGHLIGHTS

7th min: Raul Asencio (Real Madrid) red card



7' RED CARD ALERT! Asencio takes down Rondon and is given a straight red card! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAPAC pic.twitter.com/MrhAVGCpKR

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 22, 2025

Real Madrid are reduced to 10 men in the seventh minute of the match, as Asencio is given his marching orders for pulling Rondon to the ground when the striker was about to break into the penalty box.

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Pachuca (35th min, Real Madrid 1-0 Pachuca)

Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the 35th minute of the contest, and it is a Club World Cup goal for Bellingham, with the midfielder breaking into the penalty box before firing his effort into the bottom corner.

Arda Guler goal vs. Pachuca (43rd min, Real Madrid 2-0 Pachuca)



43' GOAL! ⚽ Arda Guler is at the right place at the right time to slot it in! @realmadrid now lead 2-0! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAPAC pic.twitter.com/qsvsA8Jl0z

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 22, 2025

Real Madrid have their second of the match before the break, and this time it is Guler on the scoresheet, as the Turkey international collects a clever touch from Gonzalo Garcia before finding the back of the net.

Federico Valverde goal vs. Pachuca (70th min, Real Madrid 3-0 Pachuca)

Real Madrid score their third of the match in the 70th minute through Valverde, as the midfielder combines with Brahim Diaz before finding the back of the net from close range - that is all three points secured.

Elias Montiel goal vs. Real Madrid (80th min, Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca)



80' ⚽ GOAL FOR PACHUCA! Montiel tries from the distance and a wicked deflection leaves Courtois stranded! It's 3-1 in Charlotte! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAPAC pic.twitter.com/RLCeZLkS63

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 22, 2025

Pachuca give their fans something to cheer, as Montiel's strike takes a deflection before beating Thibaut Courtois.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FEDERICO VALVERDE

Bellingham and Valverde were the standout players for Real Madrid against Pachuca, but the man-of-the-match award goes to the latter due to his all-round contribution to the cause.

Valverde's non-stop running was rewarded late on when he added a third for Real Madrid, while the Uruguay international made two tackles and finished with a pass success rate of 93%.

REAL MADRID VS. PACHUCA MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 57%-43% Pachuca

Shots: Real Madrid 8-25 Pachuca

Shots on target: Real Madrid 3-11 Pachuca

Corners: Real Madrid 2-7 Pachuca

Fouls: Real Madrid 8-16 Pachuca

BEST STATS



1 - Raúl Asencio is the first European player to be sent off and concede a penalty in the same edition of the FIFA Club World Cup (including the previous format) since at least 2010. Setback. pic.twitter.com/ffK5w73ZDc

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 22, 2025



10 - At 20 years and 57 days old, Arda Güler has become the youngest player to score 10 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions since at least 2009/10, surpassing Vinícius Júnior's previous record in 2020 (20 years and 80 days). Future. pic.twitter.com/p6EBejrTiL

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 22, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid are now at the top of Group H, one point ahead of second-placed Salzburg, who face Al-Hilal later tonight.

Pachuca, meanwhile, have been eliminated from the competition with a game to spare courtesy of their two defeats.

Real Madrid will round off their group-stage campaign against Salzburg on June 27, while Pachuca will be bidding to give their fans something to cheer when they tackle Al-Hilal in their last game in the competition on the same day.