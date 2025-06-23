Al-Hilal dominated possession but failed to break down RB Salzburg as the two sides played out a goalless draw at Audi Field in Washington DC during the 2025 Club World Cup Group H second round.

In a match lacking excitement, Al-Hilal and RB Salzburg played out a goalless draw this Sunday in the second round of Group H at the Club World Cup. The game, held at Audi Field in Washington DC, saw the Saudi side dominate possession against the Austrian team, but their Brazilian-led attack ultimately failed to make an impact.

Al-Hilal’s forward line, led by Marcos Leonardo and Malcom, struggled to break through Salzburg’s defence. Despite controlling much of the game, the Saudi team found it difficult to create clear-cut chances inside the box, and when opportunities did arise, the pair were unable to convert.

Marcos Leonardo missed a notable chance early on, in the 20th minute of the first half, which might have changed the game’s momentum against RB Salzburg.

The Brazilian’s performance stood out even more in the absence of Al-Hilal’s top scorer Mitrovic. The former Santos striker faced criticism on social media for his subdued display, as did the entire Saudi attacking unit.

How the match between Al-Hilal and RB Salzburg unfolded

Despite the disappointing 0-0 scoreline, Al-Hilal were the better team for much of the game, particularly in the first half. Salzburg started the match on the front foot but quickly ceded control to the Saudis.

Al-Hilal’s main attacking threat came from wide areas as they struggled to penetrate Salzburg’s penalty area. Their best opportunity came in the 20th minute when Marcos Leonardo’s shot from close range was blocked by defender Rasmussen just on the goal line.

Early in the second half, it was Al-Hilal who had to clear off the line. After Bono’s excellent save from Baidoo’s effort, Nene’s follow-up was almost a goal, but Koulibaly cleared it just in time.

While Al-Hilal maintained the upper hand, their intensity waned after the break. Substitute changes made by Simone Inzaghi saw the team lose some attacking threat, and the match gradually fizzled out, adding to the list of underwhelming fixtures in this year’s Club World Cup.