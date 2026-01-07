AFCON 2025: Three things to know about Algeria's unlikely quarter-final hero Adil Boulbina"

By Axel Clody | 07 Jan 2026 08:12

Coming off the bench during extra time, Adil Boulbina turned into an unlikely hero who secured Algeria's qualification in the 119th minute against DR Congo (1-0 aet) on Tuesday in the AFCON 2025 round of 16. Here are three little-known facts about the new darling of the Fennecs supporters.

Boulbina made it count when it mattered most.

The @1xBet_Eng Goal of the Day. ???#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/QMqzvAj3gy — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 7, 2026

Boulbina, surprise guest at AFCON

Demanded by supporters for months, Adil Boulbina had never been called up by head coach Vladimir Petkovic before AFCON 2025. The 22-year-old winger's destiny changed in December during the Arab Cup held in Qatar with Madjid Bougherra's A' team. After an impressive tournament with three goals, one assist and a run to the quarter-finals, Adil Boulbina convinced Petkovic to include him at the last minute in his AFCON squad alongside his teammate Redouane Berkane.

After earning his first cap during 12 minutes in the opening group match against Sudan (3-0), the Fennec made his mark in just his second appearance by firing an unstoppable rocket under Lionel Mpasi's crossbar. What a story!

© Iconsport / SUSA

Coached by Djamel Belmadi

At club level, Adil Boulbina has been playing at Al-Duhail in Qatar since last summer, where he is coached by... Djamel Belmadi, former Algeria boss from 2018 to 2024. After a successful start (eight goals and five assists in 17 matches), the forward must nonetheless deal with his coach's fiery temperament, who lets nothing slide. As illustrated by the viral scene in which he grabbed his player by the shirt!

Adil Boulbina, standard-bearer of Algerian local football

While most Algerian football stars are dual nationals born in Europe, Adil Boulbina is a pure product of local football and more specifically of the increasingly renowned Paradou AC academy, which has produced talents such as Ramy Bensebaini and Youcef Atal. Promoted to the first team in 2021 at 18, Boulbina continued his development until finishing as top scorer in the last Algerian league season (20 goals), which earned him his move to Qatar.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.