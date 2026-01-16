Senegal vs Morocco: two players suspended for 2025 AFCON final

By Axel Clody | 16 Jan 2026 16:01

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final set to take place on Sunday, Senegal will face Morocco without two key players due to suspension.

The final matchup of AFCON 2025 has finally been confirmed. On Sunday, at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, hosts Morocco will take on Senegal, who qualified after their 1-0 victory over Egypt earlier in the evening.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s teammates joined the 2021 African champions after defeating Nigeria 4-2 on penalties (0-0 after extra time) on Wednesday in the second semi-final, also at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.

© Imago / Xinhua

Koulibaly and Diarra to miss final

The final will be played without two suspended players, both banned due to an accumulation of yellow cards during the knockout phase. Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly is the first to be sidelined.

Koulibaly received a yellow card before being substituted six minutes later due to injury against Egypt in Tangier. He was already under threat of suspension after a previous booking in the quarter-final against Mali (0-1). The central defender’s late challenge on Marmoush marks yet another difficult AFCON for him, having already been sent off during the group stage.

His teammate Habib Diarra, also booked in the previous round following a tense moment between the two sides, will watch the match from the bench. These two absences could prove costly against a Morocco team in top form, who have no suspensions to worry about.

This article was originally published on Afrikfoot.