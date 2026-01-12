AFCON 2025: Nigeria key man to miss semi-final clash against Morocco

By Axel Clody | 12 Jan 2026 11:17

Nigeria will have to do without one of their pillars for the AFCON 2025 semi-final against Morocco on Wednesday. A significant absence, both on a sporting and symbolic level, just days before a highly anticipated clash against the host nation.

Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi will be suspended for the AFCON 2025 semi-final against Morocco. After the Mozambique match in the round of 16 (4-0), the Besiktas midfielder picked up a second yellow card on Saturday in the quarter-final against Algeria (2-0) during the knockout phase, resulting in an automatic suspension.

Major absence confirmed for Morocco vs Nigeria

This is a considerable blow for Nigeria. Beyond the armband, Ndidi embodies the balance of this team: a natural leader in the dressing room, he also made headlines off the pitch by offering to personally cover unpaid bonuses before the quarter-final against Algeria. A powerful gesture that strengthened his standing within the squad.

Tactically, Ndidi's absence changes the face of Nigeria's engine room. Even if he is no longer at his individual peak, his work rate, defensive reading and ability to break up opposition transitions remain essential. Without him, Nigeria lose a true anchor.

Head coach Eric Chelle will therefore have to adapt. A credible option would be deploying a double pivot of Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika, tasked with shielding the defence behind Alex Iwobi, who would be freer in the attacking setup.

An advantage for Morocco?

On the Moroccan side, this suspension is inevitably seen as good news. Against a Nigeria deprived of their defensive metronome, the Atlas Lions could find more space through the middle.

It remains to be seen whether Nigeria's collective experience will be enough to compensate for their captain's absence in a match where every detail will count.

