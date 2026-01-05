AFCON 2025: Baleba, Mbeumo... the four heroes behind Cameroon's quarter-final qualification

By Axel Clody | 05 Jan 2026 07:59

Cameroon defeated South Africa (1-2) on Sunday in the AFCON 2025 round of 16. A victory that, beyond confirming the Indomitable Lions' rediscovered fighting spirit, would not have been possible without the major role played by four key figures in the team.

Cameroon continue to make steady progress at AFCON 2025, while growing in confidence. Reborn under new management, with promising players fine-tuning their understanding in the heat of competition, the Indomitable Lions have added South Africa, the reigning bronze medallists, to their list of scalps. All punctuated by a message sent to Morocco, the host nation, whom they will face on 9th January in the quarter-finals in Rabat.

On the pitch at the Al Medina Stadium, also in Rabat, David Pagou's side secured a deserved victory (1-2) thanks to goals from Junior Tchamadeu (34th) and prodigy Christian Kofane (47th). The South Africans pulled one back through Evidence Makgopa in the 88th minute. But the Cameroonians held firm until the final whistle.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Carlos Baleba, what a box-to-box display!

This performance bears the unmistakable stamp of young star Carlos Baleba (22). The midfielder impressed with his incredible work rate. Everywhere on the pitch, he split two lines with a delightful through ball for Mahamadou Nagida (46th) before making a crucial recovery tackle on Lyle Foster, making up for a dangerous loss of possession by Junior Tchamadeu (49th).

Forced off with an injury in the 90th minute (replaced by Flavien Boyomo), under the worried gaze of Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), who was present in the stands, he was named man of the match.

Arthur Avom, the ball-winner

Alongside Baleba, he won the midfield battle. A tireless ball-winner, the 21-year-old Lorient player was dominant in duels. His immense industry will be invaluable against Morocco on Friday.

Christian Kofane, clinical

The scourge of Mozambique (1-2), the promising Bayer Leverkusen striker confirmed that he does not need a host of chances to find the net. Starved of service in the first half, the 19-year-old popped up at the near post to head home a fine cross from Nagida on the left.

© Imago / Didier Lefa Studio

Bryan Mbeumo, individual brilliance in service of the team

Although he has still not opened his goal account in the competition, the divine bald one put his talent at the service of the collective. He did not shirk his defensive duties, nor his supporting runs in attacking phases. Furthermore, he treated his teammates to his vision. Were it not for Rowen Williams' excellent reading of the game to beat Kofane to the ball at the last moment in the 65th minute, a save in front of Evom (70th) or an uncharacteristic miss from Kofane in the 81st minute, he could have completed his display with three assists.

Epassy solid despite late wobble

Imperious for an hour, Devis Epassy also played his part. Coming out bravely at Lyle Foster's feet (16th), he blocked Relebohile Mofokeng (62nd) before tipping away a Teboho Mokoena direct free-kick (69th). However, he somewhat tarnished his display with a few nervy moments caused by failed attempts to claim the ball in stoppage time (90th+1, 90th+2).

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.