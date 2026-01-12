AFCON 2025: CAF launch investigation into Algeria-Nigeria... and Cameroon-Morocco!

By Axel Clody | 12 Jan 2026 16:35

The Confederation of African Football has announced the opening of a disciplinary investigation following incidents that occurred during the AFCON 2025 quarter-finals. Two matches are directly concerned by the proceedings: Algeria vs Nigeria and Cameroon vs Morocco.

In its statement published on Monday, the continental governing body mentions "behaviour potentially contrary to regulations and sporting ethics", involving certain players and officials.

While such an announcement was expected following the electric aftermath of Algeria vs Nigeria (0-2), this was not necessarily the case for Cameroon vs Morocco (0-2).

Could the very heated behaviour of Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) president Samuel Eto'o in the presidential box be the cause.

CAF disciplinary panel to examine AFCON 2025 quarter-finals

For its part, CAF indicate they have gathered official reports from both matches as well as video evidence attesting to potentially reprehensible actions.

The entire file has been handed to the disciplinary panel, tasked with examining the incidents and ruling on them. Sanctions could be issued if those implicated are found guilty.

An already tense context surrounding refereeing

This announcement comes amid an already electric atmosphere. Following their elimination against Nigeria, Algeria lodged a complaint with CAF to denounce what they deemed unfavourable refereeing, particularly regarding a penalty not given.

For their part, Cameroon also expressed their anger after their quarter-final against Morocco, fuelling the debate over officiating in high-stakes matches.

CAF also specify they are analysing footage concerning the incident between journalists in the mixed zone after Algeria vs Nigeria. Here too, the governing body promises to shed full light on the events and take the necessary measures.

