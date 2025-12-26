Preview: AC Milan vs. Hellas Verona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Dec 2025 23:52

Aiming to extend their nine-match winning streak against Hellas Verona, AC Milan welcome the Gialloblu to San Siro aware of the possibility of ending the year top of the Serie A table.

Massimiliano Allegri’s team have dropped silly points against sides they have been expected to beat, but their historical dominance of Verona means they are resounding favourites to notch a sixth home victory and 10th overall at the expense of the relegation-threatened visitors.

Match preview

Milan return to Serie A action on Sunday, aiming to return to winning ways after a fortnight of disappointment.

Having played out a 2-2 draw with bogey opponents Sassuolo before heading to Riyadh for the Supercoppa Italiana, the Rossoneri then fell to a semi-final defeat at the hands of eventual winners Napoli, losing 2-0 to Antonio Conte’s team.

Back in league action for the first time since their 2-2 draw against the Neroverdi, Milan head into this weekend knowing they could reclaim top spot from fierce rivals Inter Milan, to whom they surrendered the lead in mid-December following the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 win at Genoa.

In a title race in which four points separate the top five teams, Allegri’s side cannot afford dropped points in games you would usually expect them to win, having already lost on the opening weekend to Cremonese and played out draws against Pisa and Parma.

Having not suffered defeat in this fixture since December 2017 — a 3-0 Serie A loss at the Bentegodi — or lost to the visitors in Milan since March 1922, the hosts are resounding favourites to get the better of the visiting Mastiffs.

© Imago

While history in this fixture does not favour Verona, Paolo Zanetti’s record against Milan also leaves much to be desired.

Zanetti has never secured maximum points against the Milan giants in six contests, losing five and drawing one, although he has previously been successful against Allegri, defeating the 58-year-old when he was in charge of Empoli and Allegri was at Juventus.

However, that 4-1 victory was sandwiched between 4-0 and 2-0 losses against the six-time Scudetto-winning manager, highlighting not only his dismal record against Milan but also against Allegri.

The Mastiffs’ boss, however, heads into this weekend encouraged by his team’s recent run of consecutive victories, which have taken them to 18th in the standings after a disappointing start to the season.

A Gift Orban strike at the death against Fiorentina handed Verona maximum points in the relegation six-pointer a fortnight ago, and the 2-1 win places the Gialloblu on 12 points from 15 games, two behind Parma and three adrift of Genoa in 17th.

Not since March 2024 have Verona claimed back-to-back wins in Serie A — when they beat Sassuolo and Lecce — only to lose 3-1 to Milan when they sought three straight victories.

Now, the visitors aim to exploit Milan’s tendency to slip up against the division’s lesser lights to end their nine-match losing run in this fixture.

AC Milan Serie A form:

W

D

W

W

W

D

AC Milan form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

D

L

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

L

D

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Rafael Leao’s status is questionable after he went off injured after 30 minutes of Milan’s 3-2 win over Torino on December 8.

If ruled out, Leao could join Matteo Gabbia (knee) and Santiago Gimenez (ankle) on the treatment table, leaving Allegri with a decision to make up top, where Christian Pulisic is expected to start.

The USMNT star has scored seven Serie A goals and provided two assists, placing him behind only Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, who has eight goals and three assists for goal involvements this term.

Giovane was withdrawn early against Fiorentina on December 14 due to injury, and the Brazilian could miss out on Sunday.

If absent, the three-goal man — who has also set up four — would join Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Domagoj Bradaric and Tomas Suslov in the infirmary.

Also missing are Martin Frese and Rafik Belghali due to suspension, although Belghali is currently with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and was unlikely to play here anyway.

With four league goals, only Orban has scored that many for the Gialloblu this term, with 50% coming in away fixtures.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, De Wintr, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Modric, Rabiot; Bartesaghi; Nkunku, Pulisic

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Bella; Valentini, Niasse, Gagliardini, Bernede, Al Musrati; Orban, Mosquera

We say: AC Milan 3-1 Hellas Verona

Possibly missing Giovane, Verona could be without a vital component of their attack against the title contenders, limiting their threat significantly.

Although Allegri’s team are prone to slipping up, they ought to have no such problems on Sunday, when they should secure an early victory to put pressure on their title rivals and close out 2025 with maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.