England have recorded a thrilling seven-run victory over Australia to win their T20 series with a game to spare.

That is despite Mitchell Marsh producing an all-timer of an innings in response to England's 181-7 off their 20 overs.

The Australia captain hit 119 off just 57 balls, recording nine sixes and scoring all but 55 of his team's runs in their chase.

While Marsh never came close to Aaron Finch's world record of 172, he opened the innings and was at the crease until three balls remaining, with only three of his teammates reaching double figures and only one scoring more than 12 runs.

Australia earlier had England at 32-4 after 4.2 overs Spencer Johnson and Riley Meredith tore through the top order, but England's middle order and tail hit 10 maximums to put them in control.

Sam Curran's unbeaten 50 from 28 deliveries was the pick, but Jamie Overton's 20 from nine at number nine arguably proved to be the difference.

CROCOMBE GETS MARSH! ? Watch #AUSvENG LIVE on TNT Sports and HBO Max ? https://t.co/0vmdZzYXrk — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 29, 2026

There was also a timely 33 from 29 from newcomer James Coles, but the sensational hitting of Marsh kept Australia in the game throughout their reply.

Henry Crocombe was the hero in the final over, taking the wicket of Marsh and Joel Davies to finish with figures of 3-28.

However, Adil Rashid's 1-14 from his 24 deliveries was equally, if not more, important to the cause as England held firm in Sydney.