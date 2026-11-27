Jamie Overton became just the second England player to take five wickets in a T20 international as the tourists thrashed Australia in Brisbane on Friday.

The all-rounder recorded figures of 5-12 from four overs as England cruised to a seven-wicket win in a game that was impacted by rain during the closing stages.

Sam Curran's 5-10 versus Afghanistan in October 2022 is the only other occasion where an England bowler has taken five wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Alongside Liam Dawson, Overton demolished the Australian batting lineup, with five wickets having been taken before the end of the 11th over.

Despite Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sam Harper making 22 and 26 respectively, no-one else for the home side scored more than 19 runs.

? "It felt like my responsibility to step up today." Jamie Overton speaks after a Player of the Match performance against Australia ? Watch #AUSvENG LIVE on TNT Sports and HBO Max ? https://t.co/jkulftJrMm — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 27, 2026

Overton's streak of wickets was particularly impressive because it featured no tail-enders. He dismissed second, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth in the batting order.

Meanwhile, Dawson posted figures of 3-16 as Australia were bowled out for 108 after just 16.5 overs.

Fresh off his incredible knock in the second T20, Aneurin Donald made another 32 from 13 balls to cement himself as one of the most talked-about players in international cricket in recent weeks.

Although Riley Meredith took 3-30 off three overs, England never looked in danger of failing to make their target, which was amended to 93 due to a number of short rain delays.

Jordan Cox made 33 off 14 to ensure that England cruised over the line after only 8.5 overs, putting them 2-1 up in the best-of-five series.