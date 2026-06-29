England vs. India - First T20 prediction, squads, start time

By Matthew Cooper | 29 Jun 2026 14:34 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 15:06

Just two days after losing a Test series 2-1 to New Zealand and seeing captain Ben Stokes retire, England turn their attention to a five-match T20I series against India.

It will be England's first game in the format since India beat them in a T20 World Cup semi-final in March, while the visitors suffered a shock 2-0 T20I series defeat to Ireland last week.

Match preview

This series marks the beginning of England's preparation for the next T20 World Cup, which is being staged in Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

England have kept faith with the majority of the squad that featured at the 2026 tournament, with opener Ben Duckett dropped and all-rounder Jamie Overton currently sidelined with an injury he picked up at the IPL.

Harry Brook is now just over a year into his tenure as white-ball captain and he has an excellent record, with 14 wins, three defeats and two no results.

Brook is the front-runner to become Test captain now that Stokes has retired and will be looking to impress tactically during this series.

Seamer Josh Tongue, who did not play at the World Cup, and all-rounder James Coles are looking to make their T20I debuts for England.

For Coles, it would be his international debut and the 22-year-old is a hugely talented cricketer who went for a record £390,000 at the Hundred auction earlier this year.

© Imago / IMAGO / ANI News

India, meanwhile, will be led by new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer after former skipper Suryakumar Yadav was dropped.

However, Iyer got off to a poor start in the role as India were beaten twice in the space of two days by Ireland last week.

India lost the first game by 34 runs and the second game by just one run, with Ireland producing two excellent performances.

As a result, they will be keen to bounce back with a win over England and 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be handed a debut as a result.

The teenager was named in the squad after an outstanding IPL, which saw him named player of the tournament after smashing 776 runs in 16 games for Rajasthan Royals at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.70.

Sooryavanshi was not picked against Ireland, though, with India sticking with the opening partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson that won them the World Cup,

Team News

© Imago

England will be hoping Jos Buttler can return to form after a poor World Cup, where he scored 87 runs in eight games at an average of 10.87 and a strike rate of 116.

Buttler did enjoy a good IPL, scoring 536 runs in 17 matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike rate of 152.46 as Gujarat Titans reached the final.

It will be interesting to see how Coles goes if he is handed an international debut and exactly what role they see him playing in this team.

Will Jacks is expected to continue as a finisher, having struck 226 runs at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 176.56 at the World Cup, although he has starred as an opener for Surrey at the T20 Blast.

It remains to be seen whether Tongue and Jofra Archer will be considered for selection for this first game, having bowled 35 and 39.5 overs respectively in the final Test against New Zealand that finished on Monday.

India's biggest selection call will be whether to hand Sooryavanshi his debut, with the 15-year-old in line to break Sachin Tendulkar's record as the youngest cricketer to play for India's men's team.

Seamers Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Prince Yadav all have opportunities to impress, with star bowler Jasprit Bumrah rested for the T20Is.

All-rounder Suryansh Shedge made his debut in the second Ireland game, having been a late call-up after Nitish Kumar Reddy suffered an injury, and he will be keen to make an impact.

England squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt (wk), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

India squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar

Where will England vs. India be held?

The first T20I will take place at Durham's Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

England have played a total of five T20Is at the Riverside, winning three of them and suffering two defeats. They have won their last two games at the venue, beating the West Indies by 21 runs last year and New Zealand by seven wickets in 2023.

India have never played a T20I at the ground, but they have played two ODIs in 2011 and 2002. However, both of those games ended without a result due to rain.

When will England vs. India start?

The game will start at 5:30pm UK time on Wednesday.

We say: England to win

Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a big one for India, who will be reeling after their shock series defeat to Ireland. England, meanwhile, have a largely settled squad with a great balance of youth and experience.