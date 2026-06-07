England beat New Zealand in first Test, Gus Atkinson follows Ollie Robinson's five-wicket haul at Lord's

By Darren Plant | 07 Jun 2026 13:13

England have recorded a 115-run victory over New Zealand to win the first Test match at Lord's.

Only rain ensured that one of the all-time lowest-scoring Test matches at the home of cricket entered a fourth day, with New Zealand on 55-5 when chasing a target of 254.

However, once England took just over three overs to make the breakthrough on Sunday, taking the lead in the best-of-three series felt like a formality.

While Ollie Robinson took centre stage in New Zealand's first innings with a five-wicket haul, it was Gus Atkinson's turn this time around.

Once Devon Conway was removed by Ben Stokes for 41 to leave New Zealand on 111-7, Atkinson took the final three wickets to finish with figures of 5-30 as the tourists were bowled out for 138.

England, New Zealand Test the second shortest on record at Lord's

Lord's 150th Test was it's second shortest on record! ?? pic.twitter.com/W49w5dNxVE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 7, 2026

Glenn Phillips was left unbeaten on 44 from 52 balls, which was remarkably the third highest score in the Test match.

Despite making just 366 runs across their two innings, England were able to win by a substantial margin.

Across the Test match, only 617 runs were scored for the loss of 40 wickets, a consequence of bowler-friendly conditions and not just the pitch that has received widespread criticism.

Robinson received the Man of the Match accolade for match bowling figures of 7-77 and a knock of 29 from 30 balls in the second innings.

The second Test at The Oval does not commence until June 17.