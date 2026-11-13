Australia thrash England in first one-day international in just 56.1 overs

Australia required just 56. 1 overs to record a seven-wicket victory over England in the first one-day international in Perth.

Just like the majority of last year's Ashes series, this was another one-sided demolition job, with England finding themselves 65-8 with the bat.

Despite Gus Atkinson's exploits saving face for England, they were never in the contest and face a major rethink as to how to go about beating the Baggy Greens down under.

England came through the opening five overs without loss, yet somehow found themselves losing eight wickets across a 14-over spell.

Tom Banton and Will Jacks both made 25, while Joe Root added 17 from 36 balls as wickets fell around him, but captain Harry Brook was dismissed for one.

Beardman takes six wickets on Australia ODI debut

SIX wickets on debut for Mahli Beardman ? The quick finishes with 6-24, the best figures by an Australian on ODI debut, as England are bowled out for just 131 ? ? Stream Australia vs England Live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/IjYU0J9DUv — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 13, 2026

On his ODI debut, Australia bowler Mahli Beardman recorded a remarkable 6-24, and he aptly took the final wicket after Atkinson had made 29 from 32 at the bottom of the order, accompanied by Jofra Archer with the tailenders putting on 29 for the final wicket.

Atkinson also dismissed Travis Head for a first-ball duck at the top of Australia innings, but Mitchell Marsh's half-century from 29 deliveries quickly took the game away from England.

Cooper Connolly (27), Josh Inglis (23*) and Matt Renshaw (26*) ensured that Australia got over the line with 159 balls remaining.

Focus now turns to Adelaide as England attempt to avoid defeat in the three-match series, before the T20 series commences next weekend.