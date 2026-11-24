Aneurin Donald hit nine sixes as England recorded an eight-wicket win over Australia in the second T20 international in Carrara.

Making just his fifth appearance at this level, the 29-year-old opener hit an incredible 85 runs from just 32 balls as the tourists cruised to victory with 41 deliveries to spare.

After losing a thriller in Melbourne at the weekend, England needed a quick response in the five-match series, and that was achieved by reducing Australia to 45-3 inside five overs.

Although Nikhil Chaudhary made a timely 45 from 35 balls to steady the ship, Australia were only on 133-6 with 19 balls left, but tail-ender Ben Dwarshuis hit three sixes in a remarkable four-ball knock of 18.

Sam Curran (2-29) and Henry Crocombe (2-40) were the pick of the England bowlers, keeping the visitors in the game.

Nevertheless, few people would have foreseen the manner in which Phil Salt and Donald dismantled the Australian attack to enable England to cruise to victory in the closing stages.

Aneurin Donald announces himself on international stage

Take a bow, Aneurin Donald ? A maiden international fifty off just 18 balls, and he goes on to make a blistering 85. ? Watch Australia v England live on TNT Sports and HBO Max. https://t.co/jSTRMYgANe — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 24, 2026

The pair put on an opening stand of 151 runs in just 61 balls, with Salt making 58 from 30 deliveries.

However, that was nothing in comparison to the 265.62 strike-rate produced by Donald, who hit more than a quarter of his 32 balls for six.

A 46-minute innings featured 13 boundaries in total, before Tom Banton arrived at the crease to batter 26 runs from just eight balls, three of which were hit for a maximum.

In sharp contrast to top-scoring with the bat, Chaudhary conceded 32 runs from seven deliveries with the ball, as England levelled the series with three matches remaining.