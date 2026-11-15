England beat Australia in second ODI as Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson star in Adelaide

England have recorded a dominant 135-run victory over Australia in the second one-day international in Adelaide.

Having lost to the Baggy Greens in just 56.1 overs earlier in the week, England required a response against their formidable hosts.

However, few people would have foreseen such a performance on Sunday, with Tom Banton leading the way with a knock of 121 from 99 balls.

Despite Ben Duckett and Harry Brook only scoring nine and five respectively, Joe Root produced an innings of 62 in a 135-run partnership for the second wicket.

Jordan Cox hit 67 from just 49 and Will Jacks made 54 from only 40 balls as England posted 355-6, their highest-ever ODI total in Australia.

While Xavier Bartlett posted figures of 3-72 for Australia, England's bowlers as a collective were outstanding with the ball.

England’s first ODI win in Adelaide for 15 years! ?? Jofra Archer sends middle stump flying to seal a comprehensive 135-run victory and level the series at 1-1! ? Watch highlights from Australia vs England on Channel 5 at 12:30pm https://t.co/fnAUD6CumG — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 15, 2026

Australia had been reduced to 29-4 off seven overs, Gus Atkinson taking three of his four wickets during his opening spell.

Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64) gave Australia hope in the middle order, but they both succumbed to Liam Dawson.

With 15 overs and two wickets left, Australia had not reached the halfway point of their run-chase, and despite the tail-enders extending the innings into a 45th over, they were all out for 220 with 33 deliveries remaining.

The series will now be decided in Hobart on Wednesday.