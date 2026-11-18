England have recorded a 97-run victory in their deciding one-day international fixture against Australia.

During the game in Hobart, former Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft added further fuel to the Sandpaper fire by releasing a 4,000-plus word statement to back up Usman Khawaja's claims that the whole of the Baggy Greens team knew about the ball-tampering that occurred during a 2018 Test series in South Africa.

However, that development will not take the shine off England backing up Sunday's win in Adelaide with yet another one-sided victory.

While Tom Banton, the star of that game, hit another 44 from 35 balls, it was Ben Duckett who took centre stage with a magnificent 133 from 115 deliveries.

Duckett was at the crease for 39 overs, helping England reach 251 by that point, but Will Jacks added 59 from 48 to guide the tourists to 328 all out, albeit with nine balls not being used.

Baker, Dawson dismantle Australia batting lineup

Not for the first time this series, Australia lost early wickets, with openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head making just one and four respectively.

Sonny Baker is cooking now ? Pace and movement from Baker as Mitch Marsh edges to Harry Brook at second slip! ? Stream Australia vs England Live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/0J7RL4ZTeq — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 18, 2026

Matt Renshaw (55) and Alex Carey (37) steadied the ship and kept Australia competitive, yet the 123 balls that it took to compile those scores saw the run-rate rise considerably.

Sonny Baker and Liam Dawson were tremendous with the ball, posting figures of 4-45 and 3-42 respectively, and there had been the chance to bowl Australia out inside 40 overs.

Instead, Spencer Johnson and Mahli Beardman kept proceedings going with a 45-ball last-wicket partnership, making 28 runs in the process.

England captain Harry Brook surprisingly introduced himself to the attack and claimed his first-ever ODI wicket within five balls, dismissing Johnson for 15 after having a catch put down three deliveries earlier, to finally wrap up a notable win down under.

The teams now advance to a five-game T20 series.