Result: Johanna Konta into last 16 at Miami Open

Johanna Konta defeats France's Pauline Parmentier in straight sets to reach the last-16 stage of the Miami Open.

Johanna Konta has breezed through to the fourth round of the Miami Open with a straight-sets victory over France's Pauline Parmentier.

The Brit needed just 63 minutes to wrap up a 6-4 6-0 win in Florida, a day after she was pushed all the way by qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Konta - seeded 10th at the tournament - will now take on either the USA's Madison Keys or Lara Arrubarrena of Spain for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams, Sam Stosur and Angelique Kerber all still remain in the tournament.

Konta's previous best at the event came last year when she reached the quarter-finals before being ousted by Victoria Azarenka.