Result: Johanna Konta battles through in Miami

Johanna Konta of Great Britain reacts against Louisa Chirico of the United States during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2015
© Getty Images
British number one Johanna Konta is through to the third round of the Miami Open after battling past Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 10:50 UK

Johanna Konta has secured a place in the third round of the Miami Open after edging out Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets.

The British number one suffered an early exit in Indian Wells earlier this month, and was under pressure to get back on track against the world number 120.

It appeared as though she would progress with minimal fuss after moving a set and a break to the good, but she squandered an opportunity for 5-2 in the second and Sasnovich maintained her composure after two rain delays to force the contest into a decider.

However, Konta came through a tight third to finally prevail in two hours and 40 minutes, winning by a 6-2 6-7 6-4 scoreline.

The 25-year-old will now play France's Pauline Parmentier, with that match expected to take place on Sunday.

Caroline Wozniacki in action against Monica Niculescu during the Western & Southern Open on August 14, 2013
Read Next:
Wozniacki laughs off hair mishap
>
View our homepages for Johanna Konta, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Pauline Parmentier, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,005
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,705
4Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
5Canada Milos Raonic4,480
6Switzerland Roger Federer4,305
7Spain Rafael Nadal4,145
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,465
9Croatia Marin Cilic3,420
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,310
11France Gael Monfils3,190
12Belgium David Goffin2,975
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,960
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,456
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17United States Jack Sock2,375
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev1,850
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 