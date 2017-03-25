Result: Johanna Konta battles through in Miami

British number one Johanna Konta is through to the third round of the Miami Open after battling past Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets.

The British number one suffered an early exit in Indian Wells earlier this month, and was under pressure to get back on track against the world number 120.

It appeared as though she would progress with minimal fuss after moving a set and a break to the good, but she squandered an opportunity for 5-2 in the second and Sasnovich maintained her composure after two rain delays to force the contest into a decider.

However, Konta came through a tight third to finally prevail in two hours and 40 minutes, winning by a 6-2 6-7 6-4 scoreline.

The 25-year-old will now play France's Pauline Parmentier, with that match expected to take place on Sunday.