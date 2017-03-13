Angelique Kerber comes through a test against Pauline Parmentier to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Angelique Kerber has progressed into the fourth round at Indian Wells following a three-set win over Pauline Parmentier.

The world number two took just over two-and-a-half hours to claim a 7-5 3-6 7-5 triumph in California.

The German, who is attempting to snatch back the top tanking from Serena Williams, had to battle her way to victory as she took around an hour to grab the first set.

Kerber edged to a 3-1 lead after converting her fifth break point, but she lost serve twice before earning a double break and claiming a one-set lead.

Parmentier was inspired in the second set as she broke serve four times to level up proceedings, and it took her just 37 minutes to do so.

However, Kerber bounced back in the third as she recovered from an early loss of serve to seal the set and a spot in the next phase of the competition.