British number two Heather Watson misses out on a place in the main draw of the French Open after losing to Richel Hogenkamp.

The British number two had come through her opening two qualifying matches to set up a chance of earning a seventh successive appearance in the main draw.

However, Watson struggled on serve throughout the contest and her Dutch opponent struck seven times during what turned out to be a one-sided match.

Watson registered two breaks of her own but she suffered a 6-0 6-3 defeat in an encounter which lasted just 70 minutes.

The 25-year-old will now turn her attentions to the grass as she looks to regain some form ahead of a potential appearance at Wimbledon, where she will likely require a wildcard.