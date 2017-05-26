Result: Heather Watson misses out on place at French Open

British number two Heather Watson misses out on a place in the main draw of the French Open after losing to Richel Hogenkamp.
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 15:18 UK

Heather Watson has suffered a heavy defeat to Richel Hogenkamp to miss out on a place at the French Open.

The British number two had come through her opening two qualifying matches to set up a chance of earning a seventh successive appearance in the main draw.

However, Watson struggled on serve throughout the contest and her Dutch opponent struck seven times during what turned out to be a one-sided match.

Watson registered two breaks of her own but she suffered a 6-0 6-3 defeat in an encounter which lasted just 70 minutes.

The 25-year-old will now turn her attentions to the grass as she looks to regain some form ahead of a potential appearance at Wimbledon, where she will likely require a wildcard.

Simona Halep in action at the French Open on May 27, 2016
