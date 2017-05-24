Beaten 2014 finalist Simona Halep is rated as "50-50" to be fit in time for the start of the French Open, having picked up an injury to her ankle last week.

French Open favourite Simona Halep has revealed that she may be forced to pull out of next week's tournament due to injury.

The world number four, a beaten finalist at Roland Garros in 2014, tore an ankle ligament during her Italian Open final defeat to Elina Svitolina three days ago.

Halep admits that she only has a "50-50" chance of being fit in time for the second Grand Slam of the year, but is remaining "very positive" as the days tick down to next week's start date.

"Arriving early in Paris for treatment," she said on Instagram. "The MRI scan shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for RG and will do everything possible to be ready.

"Doctors say it's 50-50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday. Thank you for all of the support the last few weeks. We are remaining very positive."

Only three women in the draw for the French Open have won the competition before - Francesca Schiavone, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Garbine Muguruza.