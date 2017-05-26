Andy Murray to face Andrey Kuznetsov at French Open

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
Top seed Andy Murray will face world number 85 Andrey Kuznetsov in the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros.
Andy Murray has been drawn to play Andrey Kuznetsov in the opening round of the French Open.

The top seed holds two victories over the world number 85, but both of their previous meetings came on hard courts at the US Open and in Beijing.

Murray has been placed in the opposite side of the draw to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who play Marcel Granollers and Benoit Paire respectively, but the Scot faces the possibility of meeting Juan Martin del Potro and Alexander Zverev before the quarter-finals.

Should he progress that far, Kei Nishikori could await him in the last eight with former champion Stanislas Wawrinka a potential foe in the semis.

British number two Kyle Edmund plays Gastao Elias in his opening match, while Dan Evans and Aljaz Bedene face Tommy Robredo and Ryan Harrison respectively.

In the women's draw, British number one Johanna Konta has been drawn to play Hsieh Su-wei in the first round.

Dan Evans in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
