Great Britain and Canada are locked at one point apiece after the opening day of their Davis Cup World Group tie in Ottawa.

Both teams went into the match without their top-ranked players, but a closely-fought contest unfolded on day one in Ottawa ahead of Saturday's potentially-pivotal doubles clash.

Dan Evans secured the opening point with a 6-3 6-3 6-4 triumph over 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov, but Kyle Edmund was unable to extend the team's advantage in the second round.

Vasek Pospisil has been out of form and needed treatment on an injury early on in their match, but he powered his way to a 6-4 6-1 7-6 win over the 22-year-old.

Captain Leon Smith will now hope that Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot can help the team regain the lead for Great Britain when they face Pospisil and Daniel Nestor.