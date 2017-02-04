Great Britain, Canada level after opening rubbers in Davis Cup

Dan Evans of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session at Emirates Arena on September 17, 2015
Great Britain and Canada are locked at one point apiece after the opening day of their Davis Cup World Group tie in Ottawa.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 09:16 UK

Great Britain have endured a mixed opening day in the World Group tie with Canada in the Davis Cup.

Both teams went into the match without their top-ranked players, but a closely-fought contest unfolded on day one in Ottawa ahead of Saturday's potentially-pivotal doubles clash.

Dan Evans secured the opening point with a 6-3 6-3 6-4 triumph over 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov, but Kyle Edmund was unable to extend the team's advantage in the second round.

Vasek Pospisil has been out of form and needed treatment on an injury early on in their match, but he powered his way to a 6-4 6-1 7-6 win over the 22-year-old.

Captain Leon Smith will now hope that Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot can help the team regain the lead for Great Britain when they face Pospisil and Daniel Nestor.

Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
