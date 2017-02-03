Great Britain's Dan Evans says that he will not underestimate Canada's Denis Shapovalov when they meet in the Davis Cup on Friday.

Great Britain's Evans recently reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, but 17-year-old Shapovalov won the Wimbledon junior title last summer and holds a win over Nick Kyrgios.

The clash acts as the opening rubber of the Davis Cup tie in Ottowa, and Evans will hope to gain his second victory over the teenager after edging past him in a Challenger event last year.

He is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "He has quite a big game, he likes to be aggressive and dictate the play. I have to try and get on top of him rather than him being aggressive.

"In Davis Cup there's always some upsets so I have to respect Denis and go out and give it my all."

Great Britain are looking to win this tie to progress through to the quarter-finals, which would also ensure that they avoid a World Group playoff match in September.