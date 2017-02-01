Andy Murray to miss Davis Cup opener

World number one Andy Murray rules himself out of Great Britain's Davis Cup first round tie with Canada.

World number one Andy Murray has ruled himself out of Great Britain's Davis Cup first round tie with Canada this weekend.

Captain Leon Smith had left the decision up to the recently-knighted Scot, who suggested that he may need extra time to rest following his early exit from the Australian Open last month.

Murray has now decided to sit out the contest, meaning that Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot will make up the British team.

"It's the right thing for him to do what he's doing, stay at home, get some rest," Smith is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We've got so much confidence in what they can do. We all miss Andy because he is such a great influence on the team both on and off the court. Like we saw last year, he puts a lot of interest and care into this team."

Canada, meanwhile, will be without the injured world number three Milos Raonic, meaning that they will not have a top-100 player in their side.