Andy Murray to miss Davis Cup opener

A teary Andy Murray celebrates winning the Olympic singles title in Rio on August 14, 2016
World number one Andy Murray rules himself out of Great Britain's Davis Cup first round tie with Canada.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 21:30 UK

World number one Andy Murray has ruled himself out of Great Britain's Davis Cup first round tie with Canada this weekend.

Captain Leon Smith had left the decision up to the recently-knighted Scot, who suggested that he may need extra time to rest following his early exit from the Australian Open last month.

Murray has now decided to sit out the contest, meaning that Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot will make up the British team.

"It's the right thing for him to do what he's doing, stay at home, get some rest," Smith is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We've got so much confidence in what they can do. We all miss Andy because he is such a great influence on the team both on and off the court. Like we saw last year, he puts a lot of interest and care into this team."

Canada, meanwhile, will be without the injured world number three Milos Raonic, meaning that they will not have a top-100 player in their side.

Captain of Great Britain Leon Smith celebrates after the win between Jamie Murray and Andy Murray of Great Britain against Nicolas Mahut and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during Day Two of the World Group Quarter Final Davis Cup match between Great Britain
Smith: 'Murray may still play in Davis Cup'
