Great Britain's Dan Evans will open their Davis Cup campaign against Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov.
Dan Evans will face 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov in Great Britain's Davis Cup opener against Canada.

The first singles rubber in Ottawa will be followed by Kyle Edmund versus Vasek Pospisil, with both games taking place on Friday, February 3.

Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot will take on Daniel Nestor and Pospisil in the doubles rubber the following day.

Great Britain will be without world number one Andy Murray for the contest, but Canada are also missing their top-ranked player Milos Raonic through injury.

