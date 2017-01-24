Leon Smith: 'Andy Murray may still play in Davis Cup'

Great Britain captain Leon Smith says that he will continue to speak with Andy Murray regarding his potential participation in the Davis Cup tie with Canada.
Great Britain captain Leon Smith has not ruled out the possibility of Andy Murray being brought into the Davis Cup team to face Canada.

On Tuesday, Murray was missing from Smith's four-man squad for the trip to Ottawa but while the world number one can still be handed a place in the team up until the day before the tie, Smith has acknowledged that the Scot may benefit from a break.

Smith told BBC Sport: "We'll just keep some dialogue going with Andy and see how he feels in the coming days.

"Andy has been unbelievable for our team. He gets on great with all the players and the staff and loves playing for Great Britain, but he has to look after himself and has played an awful lot of tennis, particularly in the last six months of the year. At some point you need to take a break."

Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot currently make up the group who will feature in the match which is scheduled to start on February 3.

