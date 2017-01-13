World number one Andy Murray will play Illya Marchenko in Australian Open first round.

World number one Andy Murray has been handed a first-round tie with Ukraine's Illya Marchenko in the first round of the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old is heading into a Grand Slam tournament as world number one for the first time, and he faces an opponent who he beat in straight sets in the second round in 2011.

Four-time winner Roger Federer, who will meet a qualifier in his opening match, could face Murray in the quarter-finals should both players make it through to that stage.

In the opposite side of the draw, defending champion Novak Djokovic has been drawn to face Fernando Verdasco, who missed numerous match points to beat him in Doha last week.

British number two Kyle Edmund will play Santiago Giraldo, Dan Evans has been placed with Facundo Bagnis, and Aljaz Bedene will go up against Victor Estrella Burgos.