Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Andy Murray handed tie with Illya Marchenko at Australian Open

Andy Murray sticks a thumb up on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
© Getty Images
World number one Andy Murray will play Illya Marchenko in Australian Open first round.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 00:57 UK

World number one Andy Murray has been handed a first-round tie with Ukraine's Illya Marchenko in the first round of the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old is heading into a Grand Slam tournament as world number one for the first time, and he faces an opponent who he beat in straight sets in the second round in 2011.

Four-time winner Roger Federer, who will meet a qualifier in his opening match, could face Murray in the quarter-finals should both players make it through to that stage.

In the opposite side of the draw, defending champion Novak Djokovic has been drawn to face Fernando Verdasco, who missed numerous match points to beat him in Doha last week.

British number two Kyle Edmund will play Santiago Giraldo, Dan Evans has been placed with Facundo Bagnis, and Aljaz Bedene will go up against Victor Estrella Burgos.

Andy Murray hits a backhand during his semi-final match against Marin Cilic at Queen's on June 18, 2016
Read Next:
Murray hopes to capitalise on "feelgood factor"
>
View our homepages for Andy Murray, Illya Marchenko, Novak Djokovic, Fernando Verdasco, Roger Federer, Kyle Edmund, Santiago Giraldo, Dan Evans, Facundo Bagnis, Aljaz Bedene, Victor Estrella Burgos, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,595
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,510
14Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,195
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version