Kyle Edmund to open Great Britain's Davis Cup tie in France

Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
© Getty Images
Kyle Edmund will play the opening singles rubber for Great Britain when they begin their Davis Cup quarter-final with France on Friday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 12:09 UK

Kyle Edmund has been placed in the opening rubber of Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final with France in Rouen.

The British number two has endured a mixed start to 2017 on the ATP Tour, but he takes responsibility for trying to get a point on the board for Leon Smith's side as he starts the tie against Lucas Pouille.

Dan Evans - the team's senior player in the absence of Andy Murray - will go up against Jeremy Chardy after Gilles Simon was forced to withdraw from the last-eight clash through injury.

In Saturday's doubles, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot will face Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau, before the reverse singles - should they be required - take place on Sunday.

The winner of the tie will play either Serbia or Spain for a place in the final.

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates in his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during Day One of the World Group Quarter Final Davis Cup match between Great Britain and France at Queens Club on July 17, 2015
Read Next:
Murray ruled out of Davis Cup quarters
>
View our homepages for Kyle Edmund, Leon Smith, Lucas Pouille, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jeremy Chardy, Jamie Murray, Dominic Inglot, Nicolas Mahut, Julien Benneteau, Gilles Simon, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,960
2Serbia Novak Djokovic7,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,785
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,305
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,735
6Canada Milos Raonic4,345
7Japan Kei Nishikori4,310
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,385
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,385
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,265
11France Gael Monfils3,010
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,880
13Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
14Belgium David Goffin2,705
15United States Jack Sock2,510
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17Lucas Pouille2,376
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev2,005
> Full Version
 