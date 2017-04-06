Kyle Edmund has been placed in the opening rubber of Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final with France in Rouen.
The British number two has endured a mixed start to 2017 on the ATP Tour, but he takes responsibility for trying to get a point on the board for Leon Smith's side as he starts the tie against Lucas Pouille.
Dan Evans - the team's senior player in the absence of Andy Murray - will go up against Jeremy Chardy after Gilles Simon was forced to withdraw from the last-eight clash through injury.
In Saturday's doubles, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot will face Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau, before the reverse singles - should they be required - take place on Sunday.
The winner of the tie will play either Serbia or Spain for a place in the final.