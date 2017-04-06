Kyle Edmund will play the opening singles rubber for Great Britain when they begin their Davis Cup quarter-final with France on Friday.

The British number two has endured a mixed start to 2017 on the ATP Tour, but he takes responsibility for trying to get a point on the board for Leon Smith's side as he starts the tie against Lucas Pouille.

Dan Evans - the team's senior player in the absence of Andy Murray - will go up against Jeremy Chardy after Gilles Simon was forced to withdraw from the last-eight clash through injury.

In Saturday's doubles, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot will face Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau, before the reverse singles - should they be required - take place on Sunday.

The winner of the tie will play either Serbia or Spain for a place in the final.